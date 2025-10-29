Inspired by his brother, 9-year-old doubles fundraising goal

1 of 2

Vineyard Haven nine-year-old, Freeman James Fournier — in honor of his late brother — led more than 50 family members, friends, and supporters through the Jimmy Fund walk in Boston earlier this month, raising awareness and funds for pediatric cancer research.

Under the name Team Billy, Fournier and his family more than doubled their initial goal of $50,000 for the Jimmy Fund, raising a total of $109,549.12, with fundraising closing on Oct. 31.

“Surpassing our goal reminded us how far love and purpose can carry us,” said Freeman’s mother Ryann Gold.

Freeman was inspired by his brother, William “Billy” John Fournier, who passed away on July 4 last year at just three years old from a rare liver cancer called hepatoblastoma. Since his passing, Freeman has been standing outside Cronigs on the Island raising money, and his efforts culminated at the Jimmy Fund walk for the second year in a row now.

The nine year old has been an inspiration to others.

“I’ve been on a lot of teams in my life, but this is by far the best one I’ve ever been a part of,” said Tad Gold before the walk, Freeman’s uncle. “I’m so proud of everything we’ve accomplished together and the love that’s behind it.”

Even Freeman and Billy’s newborn baby sister, Audrey, joined in the 10-kilometer trek from Newton to Boston Commons.

“The walk went great,” Ryann Gold said. “It was such an emotional and uplifting day. We were blown away by the turnout and the generosity of everyone who supported us.”

“It made it clear how Billy’s light is still leading the way,” she added.

At the finish line, Freeman’s father, Adam Fournier, addressed the team.

“We did a really good thing here today and this is only just the start,” said Adam. “Billy was meant to do great things, and now we have the opportunity to do great things in his name. We are Team Billy.”