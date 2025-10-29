Real estate transactions: Oct. 20 – 24

Chilmark

Oct. 20, Maria Elena Pia Fernandez Lopez De Ochoa sold 0 Quansoo Beach Lot No. 22 to Matthew S. Zeiger, trustee of Blue Heron Farm Nominee Trust, for $475,000.

Oct. 20, Blue Heron LLC sold 49 Cobbs Hill Road to Matthew S. Zeiger, trustee of Blue Heron Farm Nominee Trust, for $1,500,000.

Oct. 24, Carl B. Bindman, trustee of 9 Beetlebung Grove Way Realty Trust, sold 9 Beetlebung Grove Way to Spotted Fawn LLC for $2,225,000.

Edgartown

Oct. 20, Art Real Estate Partners LLC sold 46 High St. to 46 HS LLC for $4,850,000.

Oct. 21, Eric Robert Brown and the Estate of Christina Brown sold 32 Pine St. to Michael Donaroma for $1,000,000.

Oct. 22, 111 North Water Street A LLC sold 111 North Water St. to MVHOME LLC for $15,725,000.

Oct. 24, Debra Cron, trustee of Debra Cron Family Trust, sold 79 East Cape Pogue Ave. to Amy C. Kazlauskas for $975,000.

Oak Bluffs

Oct. 22, Lee Kyriacou and Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 114 Park St. to John Kooyman and Tracy Wilson for $3,067,050.

West Tisbury

Oct. 20, Cathy I. Morrow, formerly known as Cathy I. Popieluch, sold 37 Vineyard Meadow Farms Road to Landmasters MV Inc. for $1,700,000.

Oct. 21, Huseby Meadows LLC sold 0 Pine Hill Road Lot 8 to CS-RE Huseby Meadows LLC for $1,500,000.

Oct. 23, James R. Murrin, trustee of James R. Murrin Revocable Trust Agreement, sold 25 Plum Bush Point Road to Andrea Donnelly and Daniel J. Donnelly for $1,250,000.