Heard on Main Street: Take a deep breath. It calms the mind.

Did you know that the Net Result will close Nov. 2 until the first of April? My children rarely visit without the pleasure of fish and chips or a hot lobster roll, though all will be fine. We do have Sandy’s.

Learn how to make a bow for your holiday wreath. Herb Ward says there will be a bow workshop on Friday, Nov. 7, from 3 to 6 pm in the Federated Church Parish House, 45 South Summer St., Edgartown, to make 55 beautiful bows for the Wreath Festival on Dec. 4, from 5 to 7 pm. Even if you want to try it for the first time, you are welcome. Call Herb Ward at 508-693-7683, or just drop in. Proceeds from the Wreath Festival benefit the Church Minister’s Discretionary Fund to help Islanders in need.

What comes to mind when you think of Halloween? One year my 10-year-old daughter worked hours to make perfect monarch butterfly wings on posterboard to wear with her costume: a black T shirt and jeans. Heavy rain meant that the school parade was held indoors, so she was excited. But she got second prize, because the teachers said her wings were too perfect for her to have made them. We were all sad because nobody had helped her at all.

I was never so clever or artistic. I did get help the year I decided to be the Morton Salt Girl, complete with a big umbrella. That was in the old days, when schools did not have parties or parades. I wrote a letter to Morton Salt asking for their cardboard box propped on store shelves to promote sales. I had the idea I could stuff the box with candy, but the half-box had a flat bottom and no back. It was almost too much to carry the box under one arm and a big open umbrella with the other. I managed because I made a small bag with a ribbon loop for the candy, but it wasn’t easy. It only worked because kids my age only covered both sides of the block our houses were on.

Enjoy an evening of off-season dancing and music at the Unitarian Universalist Society from 7 to 8:30 pm on Sunday, Nov. 16, held monthly. Come to dance, or just to listen!

Daylight saving time ends Sunday morning. Fall back and enjoy an extra hour’s sleep. You can tell who forgot, because they show up early for church.

Happy anniversary today to Bill and Marie Connelly.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go to Sally Leslie-Mitchell today. Lots of candles for Ann Davey on Saturday. Sunday belongs to Phil Wallis. On Monday, Emma Wajda and Maura Valley will celebrate. Happy birthday on Tuesday to Lena Hanschka.

Heard on Main Street: The goblins will get you if you don’t watch out!