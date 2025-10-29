Vineyard seniors ‘heartbroken’ by Island cup forfeit 

The news this week that the Island Cup has been canceled has been somber for families, fans, and the broader communities on Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, but it’s been an especially emotional time for senior football players who were looking for one last opportunity to take the coveted trophy home.

Senior captain and quarterback William Nicholson said that they have had a few team dinners since the news of the cancellation and while they are understanding of the decision made by the coaching staff, it has been difficult.

“The game getting called off is heartbreaking,” Nicholson said.

Last season, in a game that was played at Fenway Park, Nantucket took home the Island Cup after it spent two years in the Vineyard’s high school halls. Nantucket’s victory last season knotted the rivalries record up at 22-22, with the news of a forfeit from the Vineyard this season, Nantucket now takes the lead.

“From the loss last year I wanted nothing more than to win this one,” said Nicholson. “I trained all year practically for this game so it does suck not playing. We all really wanted to play. On the other hand I understand the decision the coaching staff made.”

With the most important game of the season canceled, the Vineyard football team is looking for ways to end the season on a positive note.

“There has been a lot of talk about next season for the younger guys and I’ve talked about helping them out in the offseason and possibly training the next quarterback,” said Nicholson. “There’s the end of the year banquet coming up. There’s also been talk about going as a team to a college game.”

Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association will credit Nantucket with a 14-point victory for the forfeit. At 8-0 on the season, the Whalers are looking ahead to the state MIAA tournament.