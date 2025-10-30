100 weeks of protest, two years of grief

Last week marked 100 consecutive demonstrations on Sunday afternoons at Five Corners, aimed at raising awareness about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. This intersection in Vineyard Haven has become one local vantage point on the global tragedy in Gaza.

Local protesters have gathered at Five Corners every weekend since the aftermath of the Oct. 7, 2023, attack by the Palestinian militant group, Hamas, on Israeli civilians. During those attacks, more than 1,200 people were killed, and 250 people were taken from their homes in Israel and held hostage in a dark labyrinth of Hamas tunnels in Gaza.

That attack provoked an immediate and punishing military response by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), which has gone on for two years. The relentless IDF war on Gaza has killed an estimated 67,000 Palestinian men, women, and children, and wounded many more, according to ministry of health officials in Gaza and news outlets worldwide.

On Oct. 10, both the Israeli government and Hamas’ political leadership agreed to the terms of a staged process for a cease-fire in which some 20 living Israeli hostages were returned, as well as the remains of 15. About 2,000 Palestinian prisoners who were held without due process were released from Israeli jails to their homes or to third-party countries.

The ravages in Gaza from repeated bombings will take multiple generations to rebuild. The loss of trust on both sides may never be repaired. Somehow, a few have found room for guarded optimism that both sides can find a way forward.

The resounding sentiment throughout many protests, gatherings, speaking engagements, and conversations has been deeply emotional. Many in the community have struggled, and at times despaired. This week, I reached out to several in the community to gain their assessment on where we are in what feels like a fateful moment in the Middle East.

“Our community was overwhelmingly relieved and joyful that the surviving hostages have been released, and pray for a quick return of the bodies of those who were killed in captivity, as well as an influx of food and medicines and for the people of Gaza,” Rabbi Caryn Broitman of the Hebrew Center in Vineyard Haven said in an interview.

The group of Islanders who have been protesting at Five Corners are known as MV for Palestine. They’ve been focused on condemning American policy and Israeli occupation of the West Bank and Gaza, and they have joined the international condemnation of civilian deaths as a result of Israel’s military campaign. Their message: Local action and solidarity matter, even when the subjects of concern are thousands of miles away.

“People often wonder what they can do,” said David Mintz, who has organized the protest group on Sundays with his wife, Amy Hartford, since November 2023. “But we ordinary people — the great majority of the population — are the productive force that keeps the wheels of the economy turning, and as such, if organized, we can affect revolutionary change.”

Linda Cohen, owner of Olive Branch, a store on Main Street in Vineyard Haven that sells Palestinian goods, cited a moment in her own life when she learned about Israeli settlements in Gaza. It didn’t sit right with her.

So she started reading the history. Cohen, who is Jewish and went to Hebrew school, is now passionately dedicated to bringing to light what she believes is a persecution of the people native to the land.

“A democracy that only has rights for people of one religion is not a democracy,” Cohen said, holding a Palestinian flag and waving it as cars passed by, honking intermittently.

Cohen is part of yet another group that has met weekly since the fall, two years ago. Expanding the Conversation meets in the West Tisbury library, and is a multigenerational gathering of Islanders, most of whom are Jewish, who discuss the conflict in Israel and Palestine, learn about the history in the area, and hold documentary film screenings for the public.

Participant Illia Nichol said the group’s purpose is to “collectively process the atrocities that had occurred, and are ongoing, and also to discuss ways in which our community could provide support to people who were being impacted in Palestine and Israel.”

Nichol said Expanding the Conversation is about holding space for multiple truths. Holding the Israeli state accountable and stopping the violence and being “loving neighbors, colleagues, and relatives to Jewish people,” they said, can occur simultaneously.

The group held a fundraising walk, a Walk for Children, at the end of September that raised more than $8,000 for the Middle East Children’s Alliance and drew a few hundred participants. They all walked through downtown Vineyard Haven from Owen Park, weaving through the streets while holding signs.

Another gathering, the Jewish Cultural Festival, uplifted voices of Jewish heritage and invited Israeli leaders to the Island. Held by Chabad on the Vineyard, an Orthodox branch of Judaism, the event garnered more than 300 guests, and was rife with celebration, traditional music, and cultural offerings.

Rabbi Tzvi Alperowitz of Chabad on the Vineyard said his congregation is still grieving the events of Oct. 7. He said people of Jewish descent are like one cohesive family, and pain that happens — even far away — has an almost tangible impact in the community.

“The Jewish community is very much healing with the return of the hostages. We prayed every single week and every single day for the hostages to come home,” Rabbi Alperowitz said in an interview with The Times. “Many, many Jews thought of these hostages all the time, and felt very close to them. We cried when they were taken. We celebrated when they were returned. It is a huge, huge moment for the Jewish community.”

When Rabbi Alperowitz saw the protests occurring on Sundays for the people of Palestine, he wondered why they were leaving out the other group deeply affected by the conflict. He said holding space for those people of Jewish and Israeli descent is important, too.

“I’m not suggesting that I know what’s in anybody’s heart. God knows people’s hearts,” Rabbi Alperowitz said. “The protesters’ total ignoring of the hostages was incredibly hurtful to the Jewish community, and their continued call to dismantle Israel puts the millions of Jews who live there in danger, and alienates the overwhelming majority of the Island’s Jewish community.”

Chabad on the Vineyard has made efforts to educate the public about the conflict in Israel and Gaza — they’ve held speaking events that were well-attended during the past two summers. In one event, released Israeli hostages traveled to the Island to talk about their experience being held by Hamas.

In a speaker series at the Hebrew Center over the summer, Rabbi Broitman hosted various talks as well. She said the goal of her congregation is to hold space for differing viewpoints and cultivate compassion throughout.

“We have different perspectives on these issues in our community, and our priority is to have a safe place to listen to and learn from each other,” Rabbi Broitman said in an interview with The Times.

“It is very difficult to navigate discourse at a time of war when people understandably have such fear for their and their loved ones’ safety, and when there is so much loss to violence all around,” Rabbi Broitman said. “But that makes conversations across perspectives all the more important, right? We must speak and listen with compassion and have empathy not only for our own ‘side,’ but for everyone.”