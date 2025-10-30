Oak Bluffs to vote on moped changes

Oak Bluffs voters could determine whether mopeds will be rented only to licensed drivers and only without no passengers allowed on the back.

Oak Bluffs will be holding a special town meeting at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School Performing Arts Center on Nov. 4 at 7 pm. The warrant consists of 14 articles.

The warrant article that has attracted the most attention is a set of proposed bylaw changes in how mopeds will be rented in town. The proposed change would require that only adults who possess a driver’s license be allowed to rent a moped, and that passengers would not be allowed to accompany them. Currently, the town’s bylaw only bars business owners from renting a two-seater moped to an adult accompanied by a child shorter than 4 feet, 8 inches.

The proposed bylaw would also decrease the number of moped rental business licenses from five to three. (While the town can currently issue five licenses, there are currently just three rental shops.) It would also decrease the number of vehicle registration decals that can be issued to these businesses from 308 to 178 per year.

Moped rentals have long been a contentious issue on the Island, following a number of tragic and gruesome accidents. The Oak Bluffs Select Board decided to bring the issue to voters after Islanders highlighted the heightened risk of an accident with a passenger riding on the back of a moped.

Other warrant articles requested bylaw amendments, such as clerical updates for the wetlands regulations, or related to town bodies and personnel –– for example, changing the title of harbormaster to “marina manager,” and recodifying the capital improvement committee bylaw.