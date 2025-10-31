Harbor Homes opening winter shelter

The only winter shelter for unhoused locals is opening on Saturday at a temporary location while their search for a permanent building continues.

Harbor Homes, a local nonprofit that assists unhoused Islanders, will be welcoming anyone on the Island who needs a place to sleep on Nov. 1. Their operating hours are from 6 pm to 8 am the following morning.

This winter, the shelter will be located at 111 New York Ave., which was formerly transitional housing for low-income women facing homelessness, but was approved for re-zoning in September. Their capacity — of 25 beds — will be the same as other years, when they were located in churches and, most recently, a building at Martha’s Vineyard Community Services.

According to shelter director Lisa Belcastro, guests must check in between 6 and 7 pm, and will be served a “hot, nutritious dinner and homemade breakfast.”

The nonprofit is still searching for a location for their permanent shelter.