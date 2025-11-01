Up-Island Council on Aging: November

Weekly activities
Mondays
Balletics, 9 – 10 am
Parkinson’s Group, Mondays Nov. 10 & 24 at 1 pm. A support group providing an opportunity for people with Parkinson’s to share experiences, new information and updated research.
7 pm, Knitters Group. Contact Suzan Bellincampi at suzabell6@hotmail.com
Tuesdays
10-11 am, Keeping the Balance
1-4 pm, Duplicate Bridge (Bring a partner!)
1:30-3 pm, Audiology Clinic. 508-693-2896 for appt.
Wednesdays
Conni Baker, Esq., Estate and Medical Planning, Nov. 12. Call 508-477-4502
to schedule .
10 am, Fitness with Margarita
10-11 am, Aging Greatfully,
Nov. 5 & 19
Noon Soup Social with presenter
Liz Gregg: End of Life Doula 1:30 pm, Nov. 19, ProCRAFTinators – a different craft every month.
Mah Jong, 1 – 3 pm
Luncheon, noon, Nov. 19, at Aquinnah Town Hall
Thursday
IGI Frozen Meals & Soups delivered
Balletics, 9 – 10 am
FRIENDSGIVING, Nov. 20 at Noon at the Chilmark Community Center
1 pm, M.V. Mediation Local Consumer Program. Advocacy for seniors who may have issues
with businesses or fraud/scams.
Needlework Group – All Levels, 1–3
pm
12:15-1:15 pm, Blood Pressure Clinic,
First Thursday
Fridays
10:30 am, Fitness with Margarita
10-11 am, Keeping the Balance
11:30 – 1 pm, Nov. 7, Lunch & Learn at the Chilmark library Outreach Office Hours at the
Chilmark Library, Nov. 14, at 11 am
1-3 pm, Watercolor Painting
Saturdays
9-3 pm, Vineyard Haven & Edgartown Shopping Shuttles, 508-693-2896 for info
Sundays
Vineyard Sinfonietta 2 – 3:30
To register for a Thanksgiving meal, please call 508-693-2896.
Up-Island COA offers outreach, fuel assistance, SNAP, food distribution, notary services, Lifeline and Be Safer at Home, medical equipment, reassurance calls, File of Life, SHINE, and much more.
Please visit westtisbury-ma.gov/island-council-aging for the monthly calendar, or call 508-693-2896 for the latest updates.