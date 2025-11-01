Up-Island Council on Aging: November

Weekly activities

Mondays

Balletics, 9 – 10 am

Parkinson’s Group, Mondays Nov. 10 & 24 at 1 pm. A support group providing an opportunity for people with Parkinson’s to share experiences, new information and updated research.

7 pm, Knitters Group. Contact Suzan Bellincampi at suzabell6@hotmail.com

Tuesdays

10-11 am, Keeping the Balance

1-4 pm, Duplicate Bridge (Bring a partner!)

1:30-3 pm, Audiology Clinic. 508-693-2896 for appt.

Wednesdays

Conni Baker, Esq., Estate and Medical Planning, Nov. 12. Call 508-477-4502

to schedule .

10 am, Fitness with Margarita

10-11 am, Aging Greatfully,

Nov. 5 & 19

Noon Soup Social with presenter

Liz Gregg: End of Life Doula 1:30 pm, Nov. 19, ProCRAFTinators – a different craft every month.

Mah Jong, 1 – 3 pm

Luncheon, noon, Nov. 19, at Aquinnah Town Hall

Thursday

IGI Frozen Meals & Soups delivered

Balletics, 9 – 10 am

FRIENDSGIVING, Nov. 20 at Noon at the Chilmark Community Center

1 pm, M.V. Mediation Local Consumer Program. Advocacy for seniors who may have issues

with businesses or fraud/scams.

Needlework Group – All Levels, 1–3

pm

12:15-1:15 pm, Blood Pressure Clinic,

First Thursday

Fridays

10:30 am, Fitness with Margarita

10-11 am, Keeping the Balance

11:30 – 1 pm, Nov. 7, Lunch & Learn at the Chilmark library Outreach Office Hours at the

Chilmark Library, Nov. 14, at 11 am

1-3 pm, Watercolor Painting

Saturdays

9-3 pm, Vineyard Haven & Edgartown Shopping Shuttles, 508-693-2896 for info

Sundays

Vineyard Sinfonietta 2 – 3:30

To register for a Thanksgiving meal, please call 508-693-2896.

Up-Island COA offers outreach, fuel assistance, SNAP, food distribution, notary services, Lifeline and Be Safer at Home, medical equipment, reassurance calls, File of Life, SHINE, and much more.

Please visit westtisbury-ma.gov/island-council-aging for the monthly calendar, or call 508-693-2896 for the latest updates.