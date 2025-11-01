Noteworthy: November

MVRHS senior luncheon

Monthly senior luncheons at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School’s Culinary Arts Dining Room are back for the school year! Enjoy a three-course, gourmet dining experience for $15 (cash/check). Seating is at 11 am, and lunch is served at 11:15. Reservations are required — call 508-939-9440. Reservations may not be made for more than four people at a time. Nov. 6 menu: Caprese Salad, Lasagna Bolognese, Dolce di Amalfi(lemon olive oil cake)

Senior Luncheon Calendar

Nov. 6, Dec. 4, Jan. 15, Feb. 5, March 12, April 9, and May 14

Veterans’ Day March

Tuesday, Nov. 11, at 10:45 am,

Nancy’s to the Soldiers’ Memorial Monument, Oak Bluffs. Whether marching, or supporting from the sidelines, please join us for the Veterans’ March on Tuesday, Nov. 11, at 10:45 am. Anyone marching should line up in front of Nancy’s Restaurant in Oak Bluffs no later than 10:30. The parade steps off at 10:45 sharp.

Emergency Food Program

For emergency food, please contact your local Council on Aging.

Shopping Shuttle

The Shopping Shuttle brings older adults residing in Oak Bluffs and Tisbury shopping and to run errands, Wed-Fri. Call M.V. Center for Living at 508-939- 9440 for more information. The Shopping Shuttle will be closed Nov. 27 and 28 for Thanksgiving.