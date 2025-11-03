Día de los Muertos: A celebration of life

1 of 11

As dusk settled in over Aquinnah, dozens of Island community members gathered at the Aquinnah Cultural Center to celebrate Día de los Muertos, or the Day of the Dead.

Jose Sanabria has been organizing this celebration on the Island for the past four years. Originally from Mexico, Sanabria moved to Martha’s Vineyard 32 years ago. Over the years, he has seen a growing community interest in the celebration, with more people attending every year.

“In Mexico, this is huge in every single town,” said Sanabria. “There is a big parade in Mexico City. Women especially decorate themselves with skull makeup, and wear really beautiful dresses. We go to the graveyard and bring flowers, food, and music. It’s a really magical, beautiful thing for us, to have the chance to go and see that.”

Although the celebration is much larger in Mexico, Sanabria noted that it’s not too different here. When Sanabria first came to the Island, some of the first friends he made were three women, whom he now refers to as his sisters. These women — Carla Cuch, Berta Welch, and Adriana Ignacio — are Wampanoag, and their father is Mexican. One year, as the group was talking about the holiday, they decided they could bring the Island together to celebrate, and there was no better place than Aquinnah to hold this gathering. “It’s a holy land for the Wampanoags — there’s another kind of energy in that place,” said Sanabria.

Guests filed into the cultural center, and several attendees brought photos of loved ones who had passed away, and placed them on the altar that was prepared. To start the ceremony, Sanabria invited everyone outside, where he explained the meaning behind the celebration and the ritual. He burned copal and walked around the crowd, the rising smoke blowing in the wind and covering the audience.

Sanabria recognizes that people often misunderstand Día de los Muertos. “People ask me why we celebrate death,” said Sanabria. “Most of the cultures in the Western countries are afraid of death and afraid to die, but today the dead are coming to celebrate with us. We are not afraid to die; we are already heading in that direction from the moment we’re born, but our energy is going to go somewhere.”

Sanabria acknowledged that there are not many Mexicans on the Island, and events like these are important to educate the Island community about his culture, especially so far from where it began. “I’m really proud of my ancestry,” said Sanabria. “Doing these events is also to let the people know who we are. People have misconceptions of Mexicans; it’s part of myself to share with the community what I represent, and how I represent my country.”

Sanabria described the philosophy of Nezahualcóyotl, who was a prominent ruler, cultural figure, and philosopher in Mesoamerica. Nezahualcóyotl viewed death as the ultimate end that no amount of power or wealth could escape. His philosophy was not one of despair, but a call to live meaningfully in the face of inevitable death. He advised people to remain true to themselves, to prepare for the future, and to learn from the past.

Día de los Muertos teaches people on the Island that there is a different way to approach death and remembrance. “Most people, when they remember the people that died, they are grieving, they feel bad and sad. ‘Why did she die and why did she leave me?’ It’s not that they left you,” said Sanabria, “I lost my wife years ago, and she’s still with me every day. As soon as we are born, we are heading to that place. The important thing is what’s going to happen when we die, what is your legacy.”

Sanabria’s wife Jeanne passed away in June 2022. “In everyday life I know she’s there, she’s here, she’s present in this house. When I’m outdoors where we used to walk, or sitting on the beach, she’s with me. Sometimes I cry; it’s not sadness, but tears come up to my eyes, and I cry and then I’m OK,” said Sanabria. “Culturally, death is just one step of the journey that we have in this life — that’s why we celebrate it; it’s not mourning or grieving,” said Sanabria.

“This celebration is a celebration of life. We welcome our ancestors, they are coming to visit us,” concluded Sanabria.