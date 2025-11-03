Island-wide vote chosen for school building project

Residents, town officials, and committee members hashed out their concerns about the voting process at a meeting on Monday.

Following a contentious discussion on Monday evening, the high school committee decided to forgo town meetings and go with an Island-wide vote to fund the renovation and addition for the regional high school project.

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School Committee congregated in the school library to decide on which voting process they’d move forward with. They had previously pushed the vote from early October, and members said they’ve since been speaking with town officials, residents of all six towns, and each other to move forward appropriately.

“I understand that there’s a lot of trepidation and concern. But I see confidence in our ability to take this vote tonight,” committee member Robert Lionette said to the room of about a dozen people, from local town officials to fellow school committee members. He said they’ve evolved as a group, and have all thoroughly thought about the decision. “Because of that, I am fully supportive of one, Island-wide vote,” he continued.

There were two options for the voting process before the Island community. One, traditional town meetings, where residents of all six towns vote among themselves.

The only hangup with that option: if one town votes the project down, the committee would have to return to the Massachusetts School Building Authority (MSBA), the funding mechanism that’s offering a roughly 30 percent reimbursement for the cost of the project, which is projected to be about $334 million. There are no guarantees that the MSBA will continue as the agent of reimbursement if the project is initially voted down in this fashion.

The second option, and the chosen path forward, is an Island-wide vote, where residents show up to their respective voting locations, are handed a ballot, and vote “yes” or “no” on funding the project. Since the cost of the project will trickle down to each individual taxpayer, it’s in the hands of the public whether the building project — which has been in the works for about a decade — is approved.

Committee member Amy Houghton was supportive of this option. “There’s no removing the community’s input,” she assured the room.

Houghton said she’s spoken to Tisbury residents who preferred the Island-wide option after they saw the Tisbury School building project lose about $30 million in MSBA reimbursement funding of their own because of some dissenting voters a few years prior.

“This is a regional school district, and we need to be able to support the school and move the project forward,” Houghton said.

Only one “nay” vote was counted, from committee chair Skipper Manter, who said he believed in the traditional structure of town meetings and was concerned about fallout from the towns if a different option was chosen.

“I think, in small town government, there’s nothing more important than town meetings … Everybody gets a fair opportunity to express their views,” Manter said.

There was considerable opposition from the public of an Island-wide vote at the committee meeting, many of whom shared Manter’s view.

Richie Smith, the superintendent of all public schools, said he was concerned about forgoing town meetings.

“I think we need to work within the confines of what we’ve done — in a traditional manner,” Smith said. He went on to say that a “simple code upgrade,” or a renovation that focused on upgrading just the mechanical, central air, and electrical systems, would cost about $190 million alone.

The renovation and addition that is planned for the high school, Smith said, is crucial for the wellbeing of staff and students, and the cost is part of that. He urged the committee to focus on educating the public about the necessity of the project and ensure votes in favor that way, rather than choosing a different voting system.

Dion Alley, the chair of the school building committee, had a similar take.

“I would strongly urge you to follow the path we’ve been on,” Alley said. “I think you need to put your trust in the community, and I think the community — nine out of ten times — will do the right thing.”

Some town officials were present to speak on the issue as well. Chilmark Select Board Chair Marie Larsen attended the meeting and showed her support for a town meeting vote.

“Doing the nuclear option right off the bat is just not a good thing in my opinion,” Larsen said. “We need to get the Island behind this, and this [choosing the Island-wide vote] is the opposite of that.”

Rachel Orr, who is on both finance and climate committees in the town of Tisbury, said she continues to be concerned about the funding formula in the face of an Island-wide vote. If towns are paying different rates, she said she questions the fairness of a regional vote. Tisbury residents and town officials have been speaking out for months about the funding formula, where the residents of the town are slated to pay more than some others.

School committee members have pointed out the regional agreement and funding formula that was voted on a few years ago, where Tisbury officials approved the system in place. But the fact remains: Tisbury residents remain burdened by multiple capital projects and are fearful of adding another to the mix.

“I had three children go through the school. I’m very grateful for the facility and I love that it’s an Island-wide institution … [But] there are real winners and losers here,” Orr added.

School committee member Kathryn Shertzer said she’s been back-and-forth about which way to vote for a while.

“I have struggled with this for months,” Shertzer said. “There are no guarantees about this project … I really hope this project moves forward regardless of the way it’s voted.”

Shertzer cited the Tisbury School project, where MSBA funding didn’t come through, and residents paid far higher amounts in taxes than was originally planned.

“I can’t fathom our Island making repeated mistakes,” Shertzer said, before eventually voting “ay” for the Island-wide vote.