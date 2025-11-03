Katama house sale sets Vineyard record

A mansion in Katama said to be inspired by the Great Gatsby has set a residential property sale record on the Vineyard after selling last week for $37.5 million.

The Witchwood Lane home, in the portfolio of Vineyard architect Patrick Ahearn, offers 3 acres and more than 15,000 square feet of living space in the main house with 7-bedrooms. The Witchwood Lane Trust made the purchase on Oct. 30 from Summer Bay LLC.

The $37.5 million sale price edges out the sale of the Blue Heron Farm in Chilmark, a sweeping property where the Obama family used to vacation, that sold this summer for $37 million. The Dukes County assessors office at the time said that was the largest residential property sale in the Vineyard’s history.

“Inspired by The Great Gatsby, this new homestead recalls the glamour, style, and grace of the 1920s even before one sees it,” Patrick Ahearn’s website describes the property, which was built in 2000. “That’s due to a dramatic approach down a long curving drive, through a porte cochère, and into an arrival court. Only from here does the stately gambrel-roofed manor truly reveal itself.”

Aside from views of Edgartown harbor and Chappaquiddick, the home’s resume boasts a bowling alley and a three-car garage.The property had been on the market for over $38 million earlier this year.

Last week’s sale also surpassed the sale of former Washington Post publisher Katherine Graham’s 186-acre West Tisbury property, which went for $32.5 million in 2019, a record at the time. The highest overall sale on-Island dates to 2001, when the Nature Conservancy purchased the Herring Creek Farm in Edgartown for $64 million for conservation purposes.

The Martha’s Vineyard Land Trust recorded that they collected $750,000 on Thursday’s sale.