Edward F. Benoit (“Eddie”), 80, passed away peacefully at the Connecticut Veterans Home in Rocky Hill on Oct. 24, 2025. Born in White Plains, N.Y., and raised in West Hartford, Conn., Eddie lived a full and generous life marked by kindness, humor, and creativity.

A proud U.S. Army veteran, Eddie served honorably in Vietnam from 1965 to 1967. Following his service, he and his beloved wife, Linda Bassett-Benoit, operated the Apple Inn Bed and Breakfast in Port Howe, Nova Scotia, and later Noah’s Ark Bed and Breakfast in West Tisbury. Together they created warm and welcoming spaces that reflected their shared love of people and hospitality.

A man of many talents, Eddie enjoyed photography, stained glass, gardening, woodworking, and baking. He had a special gift for seeing the positive in every situation, and had a unique sense of humor that brought light to those around him. A kind, humble, and gentle soul, his passions included birdwatching, music, nature, traveling, and fireworks. Eddie had a special place in his heart for dogs, and was rarely seen without a loyal companion by his side. His playful spirit, mischievous expressions, and loving smile will long be remembered by all who were blessed to have known him.

Edward’s family extends their utmost, heartfelt gratitude to the wonderful staff at the Connecticut Veterans Home for their devoted, round-the-clock care. We also want to give a special thank-you to his niece, Kathy Gallagher, for her loving support, dedication, and personal caregiving during the last few years of his life.

Eddie’s greatest joy and proudest accomplishments in life were his daughters and grandsons. He is survived by his daughters, Juliet Benoit-Talbot and Babette Benoit; grandsons, Kelley and Tristan Talbot; and siblings, Madeleine Janes (Peter), Evelyn Goodrum (Tom), Jacqueline Muzio (Michael), and John Benoit (Suzanne). He was predeceased by his wife, Linda, and his son-in-law, Jonah Talbot.

A private service with military honors for family and close friends will be held to celebrate his life. Doolittle Funeral Home of Middletown/Cromwell, Conn., has charge of the arrangements.