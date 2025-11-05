Cribbage Club results

Sixteen members of the Vineyard Cribbage Club met to play our favorite game. The results are as follows:

First, Bill Russell with 10/5 +52 card

Second, Mary Alice Russell with a 10/4 +58 card

Third, George Giosmas with a 9/4 +48 card

Fourth, Roy Scheffer with a 9/4 +43 card

There was only one 24-point hand, by Roy Scheffer. There were a total of 10 skunks, a game won by more than 30 points.

Please come and join us for a fun night of cribbage. We meet every Wednesday night at the MVRHS Culinary Dining Room; the entrance is across from the tennis courts. We bring food to share at 5:30 pm, and we start playing at 6 pm SHARP. We will be moving back to the American Legion Hall in Edgartown on Dec. 3.