Heard on Main Street: Sometimes understanding what a woman wants is difficult. It’s like trying to figure out what color the letter seven smells like.

We have been lucky to have our worst hurricane worries be limited to a day or so of heavy winds and rain so far. I have enjoyed the unseasonable weather this fall. I like to walk outside, and much prefer to go out on a sunny day, even with some wind.

I began reading a book this week from our wonderful library called “Winston and the Windsors.” It has been fascinating since the beginning. The historian and author Andrew Morton introduces the story with history, starting in the 1870s before Winston’s birth, when his father was friends with the young Prince of Wales. The hardest part for me so far has been keeping track of who was king when. All becomes even more involved when the king became close with Winston’s mother after she was widowed.

I think it may take me a while to finish this book. I do need to switch off occasionally for some fiction.

I’m not sure what to think about putting the Town Hall, the police, and other town offices at the dump. I can certainly see that the police could often find it hard to get out of the parking lot in a hurry. Fortunately, I am not among those trying to sort it all out.

Help, if you can: Strong arms are always needed to get the flags placed out in the cemetery for Veterans Day, next Tuesday, Nov. 11. (And also later to take the flags down.)

When I was young, my family always celebrated Armistice Day. To this day I get confused about what to call the day. My father was either too young or too old to serve, so he made sure that we did show our appreciation for those who did go to war for all of us. He and I went to an early morning outdoor prayer service, held at the top of a hill at sunrise. And then later we would all enjoy the parade.

Don’t forget to give your own thanks this Thanksgiving by supporting the Island Grown Initiative, P.O. Box 622, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568. They will be helping provide meals for hungry Island families for the holiday season this year.

Big bunches of birthday balloons go out today to Sam Myers. And wish a happy birthday tomorrow to Corinne Dorsey and Buffy Hanschka.

Heard on Main Street: Friends are like balloons; once you let them go, you might not get them back. Sometimes we get so busy with our own lives and problems that we might not even notice we let them fly away.