Vineyard girls soccer advances after epic shootout 

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School girls varsity soccer team advanced to the division two MIAA state quarterfinals on Wednesday after outlasting the North Reading High School Hornets 21-20 in one of the longest sudden death penalty shootouts in recent MIAA state playoff history.

In the first half of regulation time, the two teams stood in a defensive deadlock. The majority of play was confined to midfield and neither offense was able to consistently create scoring opportunities.

As the match wore on the Vineyarders, the Hornets remained scoreless but small cracks emerged in defensive back lines. With 6:32 left in the first half, the Hornets came close.

After a scoreless end to the first, with 12 minutes left in the second half, Doyle stopped a point blank shot from a Hornets striker, and thirty seconds later, she denied another dangerous effort from the left side of the penalty box, deflecting the ball upward before securing the rebound.

Hopes were high for the Vineyard when Isla Story (No. 11) broke free for a one-on-one opportunity, but North Reading’s keeper rushed off the line and smothered the ball at Story’s feet, sending her toppling over the curled keeper.

After two scoreless overtime halves, the two teams moved to a shootout to decide who would move on to the quarterfinals. After 20 rounds of close calls with some vital saves by Doyle to keep the Vineyard alive, the score was tied up at 20-20. Sydney Bruiguere (No. 9) for the Vineyard stepped up and buried one to make it 21-20 followed by North Reading’s shooter blasting the ball over the net. The Vineyard team rushed Doyle at her net to celebrate their victory.

The Vineyard girls will face the winner of Thursday’s matchup at 6 pm between Tewksbury Memorial High School and Belchertown High School. If the girls play Tewksbury it will be held on Saturday at McCarthy Stadium, and if we play Belchertown the matchup is Saturday in Belchertown.

The Martha’s Vineyard boys varsity soccer team fell to a tough Chicopee High School on Wednesday evening as well. The Vineyarders tied the game up in the last minutes of the second half but fell to an early goal in overtime by Chicopee to send the Vineyarders home.