Vineyard soccer falls in quarterfinals 

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School varsity girls soccer team’s season came to an emotional end at the McCarthy Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The girls fell 2-0 to the Tewksbury High School Redmen in the quarterfinals of the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA).

In a match that kicked off at 11:30 am on the McCarthy Stadium pitch and after an evenly matched first half with some strong scoring opportunities from the Vineyards strikers, Tewksbury took the lead just three minutes into the second half, and struck again only a minute later to take a two goal lead with 35-minutes remaining in the game.

Despite some desperate late efforts in the last 5-minutes of the game, the Vineyarders could not find the net.

“I couldn’t be any prouder of these girls,” said an emotional head coach Matt Malowski after the loss. “The things that they accomplished this season — they just kept setting standards, breaking down walls, they packed this place, you know?”

“They’re just a special group of kids, it’s like a coach’s dream; they just want to play for each other and they want to play for the love of the game,” he added.

Reflecting on the game, while it wasn’t the Vineyard team’s best performance on field, Malowski noted that both on and off the field there were some factors that didn’t swing in the Vineyarders favor.

“We had some sickness running through our starting lineup, no excuses though, its just one of those games where things didn’t go our way. We weren’t connecting on passes, it seemed like every ball that went out of bounds just went off of purple,” said Malowski.

Malowski said he will miss this Vineyard squad “a lot.”

“They’re just fun, they love the camaraderie, they love the team aspect of this,” he said. “It’s the team dinners, it’s the overnight trips, it’s the little relay games and fun, stupid little stuff that we do here in practice.”

While the ending of a historic season is heartbreaking for the team and Vineyard fans alike, Makowski emphasized that it doesn’t overshadow the progress made by the Vineyarders through a successful season.

“We’re building a program here and we’ve always known that, it’s not just about coaching one team for one year,” said Malowski. “We’re a program that other schools and other towns are saying, ‘hey, that Vineyard team, they’ve got a great program,’ and that’s what they did this year.”