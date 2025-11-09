Lennie passed away on July 29, 2025, in the town of West Tisbury, where he was a full-time resident.

Though he lived a simple life, Lennie Polucci was anything but ordinary. His passion for weather, science, and the inner workings of all things electronic was boundless. He found joy in exploring the mysteries of weather instruments, marine clocks, seismographs, and stereo components — if it had a wire or a dial, Lennie wanted to understand it.

He found comfort and purpose in caring for his beloved flock of chickens, ducks, and geese, tending to them with kindness, attentiveness, and a familial love. They were not just animals to him, but cherished companions.

Born in Newton on May 10, 1951, to Eleanor and Leo Polucci, Lennie grew up with his younger sisters, Debbie and Nancy. From a young age, he was driven by curiosity, excelling in both science and art. He famously built a weather station in his bedroom and used to send Morse code messages across the house to Debbie — just for the fun of it.

At 13, he navigated a 40-foot cabin cruiser from Gloucester to Watertown by starlight alone. For Lennie, learning came not from textbooks, but from experience. A set of red World Book Encyclopedias, bought by his mother from a door-to-door salesman, became his personal highway to knowledge.

He built radios, monitored weather patterns from a home radio station in Aquinnah, and served as the local animal control officer for more than a decade. He took great pride in this role, and in his work with the Chilmark Volunteer Fire Department, where he handled radio repairs and other vital responsibilities.

Lennie was a modern-day scientist, a self-taught artist, and a free spirit. He resisted formal education, repeating his senior year at Newton South High School three times — not to graduate, but to keep learning, especially in the art room. He followed his own path, passionately and unapologetically.

In recent years, Lennie’s time was spent caring for his flock and tinkering with weather equipment.

Anyone who met him would agree: He was a true character. Observant, mischievous, and tender-hearted, he would often squeeze his nieces’ cheeks and with a sideways smile he would chuckle like a duck and say, “Here comes trouble!” in his playful manner.

He was also a deeply sensitive soul. Much like the Cowardly Lion, Lennie’s vulnerability was part of his charm. He dedicated himself to his parents in their final years, nursing his father at home through a decadelong battle with Alzheimer’s. His devotion to their care was unwavering, and his grief at their passing was profound.

Lennie Polucci will be remembered with great affection and missed deeply by his sisters, Nancy and Debbie; his nieces, Liza, Hannah, Paloma, and Greer; his nephew, Clay; his great-nieces, Emma, Anastasia, Veronica, Isla, Aly, Tanzin, and Sarah; his great-nephews, Peter and Caleb; and his former brother-in-law, Ken.

A celebration of Lennie’s life was held on Sept. 27 at the Chilmark Community Church.