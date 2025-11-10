Enough is enough: A sarcastic take

To the Editor:

Everybody knows that certain groups of people in the United States are responsible for sucking the lifeblood out of this great country, and they know who they are, and we know who they are.

The worst offenders that add to our deficit year after year are, of course, the poverty-stricken, and then there’s the handicapped, the elderly, the disabled, and those darn dirty little brats and slobbering babies from low-income families! Of course, I’m not referring to Norwegian low-income families.

It’s about time that these groups and others like them pay their fair share! I’ve given this issue some serious consideration, and I’ve come up with a plan!

This plan will be named the Trump Snap Back Food Retrieval Initiative, which will also be known as the TSBFRI, or simply the Trump Snap Back!

Under this progressive program, the recipients of all government-subsidized food programs will be ordered to immediately return, at their own expense, government shutdown or not, all uneaten and unused food that they have received from these programs within the past year.

This plan may not compare to Trump’s courageous granting of a blanket clemency for nearly 1,600 of the insurrectionists that participated in the destructive riot at our Capitol on Jan. 6, and this initiative may not completely solve our great nation’s financial shortcomings, but it will be another positive step forward, and yet another honorable one of Trump’s greatest endeavors! There can be no greater pride than a job well done!

Peter Pfluger

Vineyard Haven