MV Playhouse director to retire

MJ Bruder Munafo, Artistic & Executive Director of Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse and who has been at the Tisbury theater organization for four decades, announced that she will be retiring at the end of the year.

“My current position (since 1995) has been an amazing and creative journey,” Munafo stated in a newsletter sent out by the Playhouse on Monday. “The joy and challenge to keep this beloved local cultural institution operating is an enormous task. The years have flown by! I have played many parts – as director, producer, writer, teacher, administrator – an amazing life in the theater.

“What an honor and a privilege for me to have worked alongside some of the most dedicated, talented and wonderful theater artists – it’s truly been a dream,” she added.

Munafo said that she will officially retire as the executive director on December 31.

In her note to the community, she said that she will not leave the Island and will likely remain involved with theater on the Island.

“I look forward to catching my breath and figuring out what’s next.

Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse, a nonprofit theater in Tisbury, has roots dating back to 1982, when Eileen Wilson and Isabella McKamy purchased the Church Street, Vineyard Haven property and created the Vineyard Association of Drama and Art. Bought from the founders in 1993, it continued as the Vineyard Playhouse. Munafo has been with the theater since 1986.