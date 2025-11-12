Lightning strike sidelines air traffic control tower

The air traffic control tower at Martha’s Vineyard Airport was sidelined for a day after a lightning strike hit the transformer powering the tower. Several Cape Air flights were canceled as a result, and a charter flight was delayed.

Geoff Freeman, airport director, said a transformer was struck during the Sunday storm, which was powering the general aviation building, the commercial terminal, and the tower. But the tower was not connected to the airport’s emergency generators like the other two buildings, so it was inoperable after its backup batteries ran out a few hours later.

The storm also contributed to canceled flights.

“The weather was not good for flying that day,” Freeman said, highlighting the heavy rain and fog.

Eversource didn’t readily have a transformer to replace the damaged one, so it had to ship one to the Island on Monday. Power was restored after the tower’s working hours were done for the day. The power company also brought an extra transformer to keep at its Oak Bluffs facility.

The tower was working again on Tuesday. The tower itself was not hit and Freeman said there were no injuries in the “very rare” incident of the transformer being hit by lightning.

Still, there are risks of the tower becoming sidelined again.

Freeman said the Federal Aviation Administration, which owns the tower, had declined to connect its facility to the airport’s emergency generator when the airport terminal was built in 1999. Freeman said he’s posed the possibility of hooking up the tower to the emergency generators to the FAA, but they have not responded.

“It’s unfortunate they chose not to connect an emergency generator to their facility,” Freeman said.

The airport is preparing to undergo major terminal upgrades, but connecting the tower to its emergency generators would need to be done in a separate project with the FAA.

A FAA spokesperson was not immediately available and instead the MV Times received an automatic reply from the federal agency stating it’s working to keep the national airspace safe amid the record-breaking government shutdown.

“Since the beginning of the shutdown, controllers have been working without pay, and staffing triggers at air traffic facilities across the country have been increasing. This has resulted in increased reports of strain on the system from both pilots and air traffic controllers,” the statement reads in part.