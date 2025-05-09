Airport terminal renovation gets MVC green light 

Martha’s Vineyard Airport’s plans to renovate its outdated terminal got the endorsement from the Island’s regional planners.

On Thursday, the Martha’s Vineyard Commission completed its rapid review of the airport’s proposed renovations to its terminal, unanimously voting to approve the project deemed “appropriate and essential.”

Airport officials had requested the commission expedite its review process in light of tight deadlines that they needed to meet or risk losing $15 million in funding from the Federal Aviation Administration.

A concern raised during the commission review was the amount of traffic on the roads near the airport. The airport plans to form a task force that will include the commission, Dukes County, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, the state Department of Conservation and Recreation, and the towns of Oak Bluffs, Edgartown, and West Tisbury by Sept. 1 to address the issues. The task force will give progress reports to local officials every six months

The planned terminal construction is intended to modernize the Vineyard airport, which the Dukes County website states was built during World War II by the U.S. Navy to train naval aviators. It became a civilian airport in 1959.

The terminal renovation, which will add around 14,000 square feet of building space, covers many changes, including improving energy efficiency and bringing the airport into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Airport officials have said one of the primary reasons is to accommodate Transportation Security Administration and airline staff for security reasons. Additionally, a new terminal would allow a proper heating and air conditioning system to be installed in the area, and replace the portable toilets with permanent restrooms. The renovations will also make it easier for passengers arriving and departing the airport to navigate the terminal.

The airport still needs to complete several steps before submitting an application package to the FAA, including an approval from the West Tisbury planning board. They’ll also have to start a bidding process to hire a contractor.

Additionally, the commission isn’t completely finished reviewing the project. Before receiving a certificate of occupancy from West Tisbury, airport officials will need to present its plan to the commission’s Land Use Planning Committee and receive approval for a final landscaping plan featuring native plans.