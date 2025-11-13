A mysterious find on Squibnocket

1 of 2

You never know what you’ll find washed ashore on a beach, especially in the more remote parts of the Island and especially in the offseason — maybe a message in a bottle from decades past, a rubber duck, or the occasional coconut floating north from the Caribbean.

In the case of a recent discovery on a Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank property, the mystery is still out on what staff stumbled on earlier this month.

Land Bank ecologist Julie Russell, while out on the Aquinnah side of the Squibnocket Pond Reservation, came across a circular metal object about three feet in diameter, almost similar looking to a fictional space craft. At the time of the discovery, she contacted law enforcement to make sure it wasn’t an explosive. A state police trooper, after trudging out to the site late at night (only to find the object was under water at high tide), confirmed through photographs that the object was not an unexploded piece of ordnance.

“My only other guess is that it’s an old mooring,” Russell said, or at least some kind of old nautical equipment. She is open to hearing any explanations for what it might be.

Part of Russell’s motives for passing along a photo of the object to the MV Times is to spread awareness around marine trash and how much of it there is out there.

“I don’t think people really understand how much trash is in the water,” she said. “It’s like a bathtub that keeps filling up.”

Studies indicate that millions of metric tons of plastic waste makes its way into the ocean each year.

Send us your guess to editor@mvtimes.com.