Thanksgiving resources

As Thanksgiving approaches, Martha’s Vineyard is once again proving that no one has to face the holiday alone. From Food Pantry distributions and community dinners to home-cooked meals delivered by neighbors, Islanders are rallying together to ensure every table is full — even as many families face new challenges from recent SNAP benefit cuts.

Through its Family to Family program, Island Grown Initiative (IGI) is providing the ingredients for a complete holiday meal to families in need. Volunteers from across the Island will gather to sort and pack boxes that include turkey or chicken, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and even fresh produce.

“The majority of the food comes from the Greater Boston Food Bank,” said Merrick Carreiro, food equity director of IGI. “Some of it will come from IGI, from our gleaning program, from our farm.”

The food distribution will take place on Friday, Nov. 21, from 12 to 1:30 pm. Check in at St. Augustine’s Church at 56 Franklin St. in Vineyard Haven. This is a drive-by distribution, loading up cars with food bags. The food distribution is first come, first served.

Carreiro predicts increased need with recent SNAP benefit cuts. “There’s going to be a good amount of need out there for food support. We just don’t know what it’s going to look like. Now we don’t know yet what people are going to need to best support themselves and their families,” she said.

“We’re networking with all of our partners in the food-equity network to make sure that anyone who might be in need knows how to find us,” Carreiro added, saying they are hoping to reach those who might not have typically relied on their resources.

In addition to Family to Family, IGI operates the Island Food Pantry, which recently opened a new location in Oak Bluffs. The pantry continues to serve as a vital resource for residents experiencing food insecurity, offering fresh produce, nonperishable goods, and connections to other local support programs.

Carreiro also emphasized the importance of financial support during these times. “We can stretch a dollar so much further than an individual person can in the grocery store because of our relationship with the Greater Boston Food Bank,” she said. “We’re asking for financial support because we can stretch the dollar, but also because we can be really strategic in the spending of those dollars. We’re not buying things that families aren’t or individuals aren’t asking for. We want to be responsive to what we hear the need is.”

Restaurants on the Island have also banded together to help. Sharky’s, Catboat, S&S Kitchenette, and Quitsa Kitchen have all come together to be Thanksgiving allies, with some restaurants offering financial support to IGI and others offering hot plates of food directly for the community.

For those who are craving a gathering-together experience as much as the food itself, on Thanksgiving Day, the VFW is hosting a Thanksgiving meal that is free and open to the public. “We will have turkey and all the fixings,” said Post Commander Tom Norbury. The meal begins at noon, at 14 Towanticut Ave. in Oak Bluffs.

Delores Borza, owner of Homegrown Tours, has offered to personally prepare up to 20 homecooked Thanksgiving dinners for anyone who would not otherwise have access to a meal.

“I try to do something to help out if I can, because I’ve been very fortunate, and especially with everything going on and if people don’t have food,” said Borza.

Borza will be preparing a plate with turkey breast, stuffing, gravy, and a roll. She will also provide mashed potatoes, a vegetable, baked beans, and, of course –– a pie. Borza provided this number –– 774-327-8192 –– and asks that people text by Nov. 20 if interested. “No questions asked, just let me know what you need,” concluded Borza.

Together, these initiatives highlight the Island’s enduring spirit of community and generosity, ensuring that every family, regardless of circumstance, can gather around the table this Thanksgiving.