Justin N. Cameron

Heaven brought an angel home when Justin Nathaniel Cameron passed away unexpectedly, from complications from an injury, at his home in Baltimore, Md., on Oct. 17, 2025.

Justin was born to Heidi Medeiros (Ben David) and William Cameron on July 22, 1997, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Growing up in a large family, he was known for his mischievous smile and sharp wit. It was hard not to smile when he was around.

After graduating from Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School, he left the Island to pursue a culinary career, which eventually brought him to Baltimore –– where he enjoyed cooking, great friends, and his cats Homer and Bella.

There was no purer heart than Justin’s, and his love for his family and friends was undeniable. He touched so many lives in his short time, and his loss has left an emptiness in all who knew and loved him.

Justin was predeceased by his father, William P. Cameron; his paternal grandparents, John and Amy Cameron; and his maternal grandfathers, Aaron L. Myatt and Augustus D. Ben David. He is survived by his mother, Heidi Medeiros, and her husband Joseph of Kingfield, Maine; his brother, Nicholas J. Rice of Andover; his sister, Samantha R. Cameron of Vineyard Haven; his niece and nephew, Olivia and Nicky Rice of Andover; grandmothers Sally J. Sherwood of Oak Bluffs and Deborah Ben David of Edgartown; uncles Shane Ben David of Plymouth, Augustus (“Brant”) Ben David of Oak Bluffs, and Charles Cameron of Vineyard Haven; aunts Meg Cameron of Rye, N.Y., and Phaedra Ben David of Oak Bluffs; and many cousins.