Muriel Zelda Gerhard, née Menaker, died peacefully at her home in Norwalk, Conn., on Oct. 15, 2025. She was 100 years old.

Muriel was born in New York City to May and Meyer Menaker, and grew up on the Lower East Side of Manhattan. Although her dream had been to attend medical school and become a psychiatrist, in those days, as a woman and the child of struggling immigrants, that path was not possible. Muriel got a degree in education from City College, and became a teacher. She began her career as a New York City junior high school biology teacher. She met the love of her life, Sidney Gerhard, between the Lions (Patience and Fortitude) at the New York City Public Library on a blind date. Sid and Muriel married, had two children, and moved to Norwalk in 1956, where Muriel’s first job was teaching biology at Ben Franklin Junior High School. She also loved directing school musicals, and was particularly proud of leading the students to put on “Annie Get Your Gun” and “Oklahoma!”

Muriel was always pursuing further education. She obtained a master’s degree, then a doctorate (Ed.D.) in education, and eventually became supervisor of science for the Norwalk school system, then supervisor of staff and curriculum development. Muriel and Sidney helped found Temple Shalom, where Muriel also taught Sunday school. Over the years, she served as interim principal at several Norwalk schools, received a grant from the Ford Foundation, wrote two well-received books on education theory, and consulted for school systems throughout the Northeast. After retiring from the school system, she went on to get a degree in marriage and family counseling and wrote a memoir of her life: “Now That I’m Dead, I Decided to Write This Book.”

Muriel was known for her unending energy, generosity, and determination. She was always getting another degree, writing another grant, helping with another science fair. She mowed her own lawn until she was well into her 80s. She loved to dance. She bought all her clothes at the thrift shop, but always looked like a million bucks. She loved to read, especially anything about the brain and psychology. Never one to stay silent, she wrote on national and local issues, and was a regular contributor to the Norwalk Hour. Her husband Sidney passed away in 1986, after which Muriel eventually found Richard Colin, her partner for the rest of her life. Later in life, Muriel owned a second home in Oak Bluffs so she could spend time with family here. She especially enjoyed time at the Martha’s Vineyard Hebrew Center, Chicken Alley Thrift Store, lunch at Linda Jean’s, dinner at Offshore Ale, and walking Lambert’s Cove Beach with her daughter.

Muriel is survived by her children, Mark (Rhonda) Gerhard of Petaluma, Calif., and Michelle (Max) Jasny of West Tisbury; her partner, Richard Colin of Norwalk, her grandchildren, Kai (Matthew), Sakina (Brantley), David (Whitney), Sam (Hedda), Lila, and Sydney; and her great-grandchildren, Zev, Viviana, Mateo, Isaac, Hazel, Arthur, and Helena. Muriel loved her life in Norwalk, her partner Richard, her home on Pocono Road, her cat Taylor, and all her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

The funeral took place at Temple Shalom on Oct. 16, and she was laid to rest beside her husband, Sidney Gerhard, at Temple Shalom Cemetery in Norwalk.

Donations in her memory can be made to the American Heart Association, the Dementia Society of America, or the American Brain Foundation.