Celebrating MVRHS Grads: Rebekah (Schulman) El-Deiry

Rebekah (Schulman) El-Deiry graduated in 1988 from Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School. The high school was a big change for this kid who had attended Chilmark and West Tisbury schools, but she found her haven in art classes with Mr. Brissette, and in writing, especially with Mr. Morelli.

Cathy, her mom, is a strong, independent, woman who raised Beka with the same values … and it shows. Mom taught at the Tisbury School in the winters; however, during the summers, Beka and her mom worked as crew on the Shenandoah, as well as doing a myriad of other Island jobs. Beka learned early on to work hard for whatever she wanted, but also to take opportunities when they became available.

After high school, Beka attended the New England School of Photography in Boston, an excellent opportunity for an Island kid to experience city life, especially with a camera. Although she did not have a career in photography, it remains a valued art form in her life today. After completing the two-year course, Beka looked to the ocean for adventure and work.

Sailing became a way of life for Beka when she joined a crew sailing from Vineyard Haven to Antigua. From there, she discovered the island of Bequia, where she lived and worked as a chef on charter boats from the age of 19 to 28. During that time, she had her daughter Bella.

Eventually, she returned home to the Island, where she was hired by Julie Robinson as a member of her interior design firm. This was a fantastic opportunity for Beka, and encouraged her to develop her own business, Island Window Blinds and Design. Beka has helped thousands of homeowners in purchasing window treatments for their Island homes. Being an independent businesswoman has allowed her to raise two kids, keeping them and her husband, Joe, as her primary focus, but also growing a thriving business for more than 24 years. Kudos to you, Beka — making us so proud of another MVRHS grad!

Marge Harris was a teacher at MVRHS for 27 years. You can contact her at margeharris@comcast.net. This column appears twice a month.