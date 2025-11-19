Cribbage Club results

Eighteen members of the Vineyard Cribbage Club met Wednesday evening to play our favorite game. The results are below:

First, Samantha Cron with an 11/5 +24 card

Second, Samantha Burns with a 10/5 +67 card

Third, David Pothier with a 9/4 +29 card

Fourth, Andria Jason with a 8/4 +69 card

Fifth, Bill Russell with a 8/4 +23 card

There were a total of four skunks (a game won by more than 30 points), and two 24-point hands, by Ray Lincoln and Roy Scheffer. There was one 23-point hand, by Tricia Bergeron.

We will be meeting at the High School for one more week, and then we move to the American Legion in Edgartown on Dec. 3. We will be taking the Wednesday before Thanksgiving off.

We meet every Wednesday at 5:30 pm to share food, and we start playing at 6 pm SHARP.

The Vineyard Cribbage Club wishes everyone a happy Thanksgiving. May your table and belly be full!