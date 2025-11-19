Real estate transactions: Nov. 10 – Nov. 14

Chilmark

Nov. 14, A.L.J. Chilmark LLC sold 20 Eliot Ave. to 20 Eliot Owner LLC for $6,550,000.

Edgartown

Nov. 14, Burlington Investments LLC sold 37 Morse St. to 37 Morse Edgartown LLC for $5,375,000.

Oak Bluffs

Nov. 14, Raymond Bondorew sold 233 Newton Road to Christopher J. Pulliam for $290,000.

Nov. 14, Marc N. Hanover, trustee of Little Rock Realty Trust, sold 25 Circuit Ave. to Charles C. Hajjar, Charles Richard Hajjar, and Douglas A. Abdelnour Jr., trustees of OB LJ Realty Trust, for $4,950,000.

Nov. 14, David R. Hobart and Susan P. Hobart sold 39 Sengekontacket Road to Christopher W. Conway and Chris W. Colabella for $3,746,925.

Tisbury

Nov. 14, Hope Rittner, Ira Randy Kulman, and Bruce Kulman, trustees of Clarissa B. Kulman Revocable Trust, sold 60 Beach Road Unit 105 to L&CK Fun LLC for $160,000.

West Tisbury

Nov. 14, Huseby Meadows LLC sold 40 Old Courthouse Road to Island Housing Trust Corp. for $600,000.