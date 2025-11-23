Driver crashes through Third World

1 of 1

The driver of a 2025 Toyota Tacoma drove into Third World Trading Co. at 52 Circuit Ave. Saturday night at 7:19 pm. The driver was placed under arrest for operating under the influence of alcohol, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and an improper operation of a motor vehicle.

There were no injuries, but the crash caused extensive damage to the building and vehicle as well as another vehicle parked in the area.

The driver was a 43-year-old male, whose name police are withholding until his formal arraignment. Responding officers saw him sitting in the front seat with the engine still running. He was the only person in the car, told officers he was uninjured and declined medical attention.

Officers also learned that he struck 145 Circuit Ave. and left the scene earlier that night. The car then drove northbound on Circuit Avenue, a one-way street, and crashed into the clothing store.

The driver is scheduled to be arraigned in Edgartown District Court on Monday, Nov. 24, 2025.