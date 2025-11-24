Free People holiday pop-up in Edgartown

Lifestyle brand Free People announces its Holiday Gift Shop pop-up in Edgartown, which will open on Friday, Nov. 28. The Holiday Gift Shop will feature a selection of cozy seasonal knits, one-of-a-kind gifts, and exclusive holiday pieces.

From Dec. 11 to 14, they’ll be present at the Christmas Village in Edgartown, and they’ll be leaning into that with sugar cookies and festive touchpoints in-store. To celebrate the opening, Free People will host a special launch event on Nov. 28, welcoming local creators, small business owners, community members, and friends of the brand. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the space, discover new collections, and immerse themselves in the spirit of the season.

Store hours will be Monday through Sunday,10 am to 8 pm. Free People is located at 53 Main St. in Edgartown.