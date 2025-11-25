Community Foundation awards $600K in grants

The Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation is awarding $600,000 in grants this year, the largest amount in its history, up from $530,000 last year.

Awarded through the foundation’s 2025 Community and Impact Grants program, this year’s funding level marks a 13 percent increase from 2024, and will support projects of 54 nonprofit organizations across the Island. The projects will support the community in various ways, from food and language access to the arts.

“Our local nonprofits are facing enormous challenges, given changes at the national level,” Paul Schulz, executive director of Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation, said in a release. “The direct impact is beginning to be felt here on the Vineyard by the nonprofits providing so many essential services. We saw this in this grant cycle, where 61 nonprofits asked us for more than $1,000,000 in grant support. Our board members did an outstanding job in allocating our funding.”

Elizabeth Bennett, program manager at the foundation, said the grant funding comes from a mixture of fundraisers, accounts set up by Islanders for certain causes, and contributions from board members.

The foundation highlighted that the “common thread” among the nonprofits’ proposals was to make a “significant positive impact on the lives of Islanders.” Here is the list of nonprofits and what category they won funding for:

Accessibility

Camp Jabberwocky

Island Autism Group

Mass Audubon/Felix Neck Wildlife Sanctuary

Misty Meadows Equine Learning Center

The Great Blizzards of Massachusetts Special Hockey

Arts and cultural enrichment

Circuit Arts

Island Community Chorus

Islanders Write

Mariposa Museum & World Culture Center

Martha’s Vineyard Chamber Music Society

Martha’s Vineyard Diversity Coalition

Martha’s Vineyard Museum

The Martha’s Vineyard Institute of Creative Writing

Vineyard Preservation Trust

West Tisbury Library Foundation

Children’s services

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Massachusetts

Friends of Children’s Cove

Educational opportunity

Aquinnah Cultural Center

Chilmark Preschool

Garden Gate Child Development Center

Island Children’s School

Martha’s Vineyard Ocean Academy

Penikese Island School

Sail Martha’s Vineyard

Sassafras Earth Education

Vineyard Montessori School

Elder services

Healthy Aging MV

Island Elderly Housing

Martha’s Vineyard Center for Living

Environmental initiatives

Biodiversity Works

Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society

Martha’s Vineyard Shellfish Group

Vineyard Conservation Society

Food security

Elder Services of Cape Cod and the Islands

First Congregational Church of West Tisbury

Grace Church

Island Grown Initiative

Martha’s Vineyard Boys & Girls Club

Martha’s Vineyard Fishermen’s Preservation Trust

United Methodist Church of Martha’s Vineyard

Health services

Cape Wellness Collaborative

Health Imperatives

Hospice & Palliative Care of Martha’s Vineyard

Martha’s Vineyard Cancer Support Group

Martha’s Vineyard Hospital

Vineyard Health Care Access Program

Housing

Harbor Homes

Language access

ACE MV

Communication Ambassador Partnership (CAP)

Other community groups