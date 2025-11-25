Court report: Oct. 16 – Nov. 11

Oct. 16

Nathan A. Durawa, 56, Edgartown; violation of abuse prevention order, arraigned and released on personal recognizance, continued to pretrial hearing.

Oct. 24

Jailson M. Deoliveira, 48, Oak Bluffs; assault with dangerous weapon, assault and battery with dangerous weapon, arraigned and held, bail set at $500 with potential for revocation, continued to pretrial hearing.

Benjamin N. Mesheau, 39, Rockland; assault and battery on police officer, resisting arrest, threat to commit crime, arraigned and held, bail set at $1,000 with potential for bail revocation, continued to pretrial hearing.

Oct. 31

Derek M. Cervone, 40, Aquinnah; assault on family/household member, arraigned and held, bail set at $200 with potential for bail revocation, continued to pretrial hearing.

Eduardo G. Amaral, 33, Edgartown; operating motor vehicle with license suspended for OUI/CDL/MVH, arraigned and released on personal recognizance, continued to pretrial hearing.

Anthony J. Russell Jr., 47, Chilmark; operating under the influence of liquor, leaving scene of property damage, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, failure to stop/yield, arraigned and released on personal recognizance, conditions to stay away and not contact alleged victim, continued to pretrial hearing.

Nov. 7

Chrisgerard K. Christie, 21, Oak Bluffs; negligent operation of motor vehicle, lights violation, speeding in violation of special regulation, arraigned and released on personal recognizance, continued to pretrial hearing.

Nov. 10

Charles H. Wilson, 67, Oak Bluffs; trespass, arraigned and released on personal recognizance, continued to pretrial hearing.

Eleandro B. Caetano, 43, Oak Bluffs; assault and battery, intimidate witness/juror/police/court official, arraigned and held, bail set at $500 with potential for bail revocation, continued to pretrial hearing.

Armando L. Ribeiro, 44, Vineyard Haven; operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, arraigned and held, bail set at $200 with potential for bail revocation, continued to pretrial hearing.

Thomas F. Rogers, 47, Edgartown; assault and battery on family/household member, arraigned and held, bail set at $500 with potential for bail revocation, continued to pretrial hearing.

Nov. 11

Jean Carlos F. Dejesus, 29, Vineyard Haven; operating motor vehicle with license suspended, arraigned and released, continued for payment.