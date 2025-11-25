“After a good dinner, one can forgive anybody, even one’s own relations.” –Oscar Wilde

Wishing you all a Thanksgiving Day that makes you feel thankful! Some people will be gathered with family or friends, some folks will be working or volunteering, some will be traveling, some will be alone. Gratitude can find you where you are, and it is a feeling that can change everything.

It is important to acknowledge, as we celebrate this day, that it is not a day to celebrate for indigenous people of America. We hold our celebrations on stolen land, and as part of our gratitude, let us not forget. The National Museum of the American Indian offers this land acknowledgment to begin gatherings: “We gratefully acknowledge the native peoples on whose ancestral homelands we gather, as well as the diverse and vibrant native communities who make their home here today.”

Don’t forget the Fall Festival at Felix Neck Wildlife Sanctuary on Friday, Nov. 28! From 10 am to 2 pm, there will be nature activities for the whole family: hands-on crafts, hayrides, animal encounters, and even a bird-call competition! Local vendors and sanctuary staff will serve up warm cider, savory soups, popcorn, and other seasonal treats. For more info, or to volunteer at the festival, go to massaudubon.org.

Speaking of Felix Neck, have you seen the amazing osprey sculpture by Barney Zeitz placed in Sunset Park in honor of Gus Ben David? What a beautiful way to remember the Vineyard’s master naturalist. Enjoy the walkway around Sunset Lake while you are there; the swans are enjoying the peace and quiet.

Oak Bluffs is lighting up for Christmas this weekend! The fun starts on Friday, with the Holiday Open Market at the Strand from 10 am to 3 pm on Friday and Saturday. This market will be filled with local Island artists and vendors for your holiday shopping, and Black Joy Kitchen will be offering hot chocolate and tasty treats. Saturday is filled with fun, with Santa ready to take requests (and photos) at the Strand from noon to 4 pm, and horse-drawn carriage rides and live music on Circuit Avenue. The grand event is at 6:30 pm, with the town tree lighting and caroling. Then Ocean Park will come alive with lights once again. Check obamv.com for all the details.

“Joyful Eatings” cookbook is a collection of recipes and stories from Vineyard chefs who donated their talents by collaborating with the Federated Church of M.V. to prepare meals for the guests at the Harbor Homes overnight shelter. Proceeds from sales of the book directly benefit Harbor Homes. Get your copies at federatedchurchmv.org. Happy anniversary to Sabrina Bayne and Chris Hendry on Nov. 30! Happy birthday to the beautiful Emily Lowe on Nov. 28! And a very happy birthday to Morningstar Healy on Dec. 1! Eddie Pacheco celebrates on the 2nd — take the day off, Eddie! He shares the day with Mia Rebello and Mary Johnson. Antigone Rose and Jill Gault celebrate on the 3rd. Big birthday hugs on the 4th to Lianna Loughman, leader of the Parlos Pack, and also to Gail Barmakian.

Send me your news!