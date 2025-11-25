Real estate transactions, Nov. 17 – 21

Edgartown

Nov. 18, Samuel B. Fortenbaugh and Sharon S. Fortenbaugh sold 23 Manaca Hill Road to Summer School LLC for $3,200,000.

Nov. 20, Alexander E. Gillis and Corey L. Lyons sold 16 Mockingbird Drive to William T. Drew and Patricia A. Drew, trustees of Drew Living Trust, for $2,495,000.

Nov. 20, Trelawny House LLC sold 30 Crackatuxet Cove Road to Robert D. Moriarty, trustee of 30 Crackatuxet Nominee Trust, for $12,500,000.

Nov. 20, Margaret A. McCone, trustee of McCone Family Trust, sold 16 Majors Cove Lane to Cargill Westside Group LLC for $1,350,000.

Nov. 20, Kenneth M. Bettencourt and Nancy C. Bettencourt sold 1 Ambers Way to Mario Villani and Gail L. Villani for $1,350,000.

Nov. 20, Wendy Renee Harman sold 37 Road to the Plains to 37 RTP LLC for $3,695,000.

Nov. 21, Maryjane D. Henry sold 160 Katama Road to Stanley Easton Porter and Jennifer Parker Porter, trustees of Stanley Eason Porter Revocable Trust and Jennifer Parker Porter Revocable Trust, for $3,867,650.

Nov. 21, James O. Howell and April Howell sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 453 Week 19 to Russell Milton Webber for $1,800.

Nov. 21, Luz Adriana Mendes sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 512 Week 18 to Dale L. Hamilton Powers for $2,500.

Nov. 21, Jonathan Bunge, trustee of Living Trust of Richard P. Bunge, sold 3 Down Harbor Road to Janet Goujiamanis and Taso Goujiamanis for $3,075,000.

Nov. 21, Vineyard Acquisitions Inc. sold 36 Crocker Drive to Adam S. Goldstein, trustee of Adam S. Goldstein 2020 Revocable Trust, for $4,750,000.

Oak Bluffs

Nov. 17, Peter Savin Willett sold 0 Worcester Ave. and 0 Olinda Ave. to Scott Dasilveira and Holly K. Dasilveira for $500,000.

Tisbury

MV Away LLC sold 79 David Ave. to Brian Prudy and Thomas J. Filomeno, trustees of Winifred M. Purdy Revocable Trust, for $2,500,000.

Multiple towns (Tisbury and West Tisbury)

Nov. 19, Gene Stupnitsky sold 0 Chappaquiddick Ave., an undivided 50 percent interest of 39 Beach Pebble Road, an undivided interest of 0 Passamaquoddy Ave., and 26 Chappaquiddick Ave. to Makonikey Shore LLC for $2,237,500.