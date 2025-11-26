Last cut at Benito’s on Circuit Avenue

1 of 3

Stylists at Benito’s Hair Styling on Circuit Avenue cut the last locks of hair at the Circuit Avenue location Tuesday after 35 years. The closure reflects a larger trend in the down-Island town and across Martha’s Vineyard of the shutdown of many favorite mainstays.

Tracey Briscoe, owner of the barbershop, couldn’t hold back tears as she cut Nick Roberts’ hair, who has been a patron since 2018. Briscoe has worked at Benito’s since 1994 and succeeded the barbershop from Benito Mancinone or “Papa Benito” when he retired in 2013.

“See you in Edgartown, girls,” Roberts said to Briscoe and hairstylist Nicole Downing as he left the barbershop. New management of the Circuit Avenue building and higher rent forced Briscoe to make the decision to leave Oak Bluffs and the treasured storefront — Benito’s original salon chair sat in the window and hundreds upon hundreds of vintage baseball cards used to line the walls. Briscoe didn’t want to charge her clients more to offset the rent.

Benito’s was located at 38 Circuit Ave., bought in late August by VWC Oak Bluffs Realty LLC for $2.657 million according to the town property card. A clothing store next to the barbershop also closed up shop recently. The closures join businesses like Linda Jean’s and Phillip’s Hardware, which have also shut.

Now, Briscoe downsizes to a chair at Gypsy Barbershop in Edgartown, where she’ll start Tuesday, Dec. 2. She said she’ll keep the same phone number from Benito’s for appointments.

“It’s hard,” Briscoe said on Tuesday. “I don’t know how I’ll get through today.”

It was a hard day for everyone. Downing said someone came by at 7:30 am just to see the place for the last time and that they had appointments scheduled all day. On a busy day, they’d see at least 36 people for a cut, though that didn’t include walk-ins and all of the people who would pop in to say ‘hi.’

Three generations of Islanders came through the barbershop, Briscoe said. Downing, who’s worked at Benito’s for four-and-a-half years, thought she’d retire at the place.

“It’s family,” Briscoe and Downing said in agreement, both about the barbershop and Circuit Avenue.