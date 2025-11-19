Linda Jean’s to become fast casual restaurant

A new year-round, “fast casual” restaurant is planned for what was formerly Linda Jean’s Restaurant, a beloved diner-style eatery on Circuit Ave. that closed last year.

The business was sold for $4.95 million to a team made up of local and off-Island restaurant operators. Boston-based company Hajjar Management, founded by Charles Richard Hajjar, along with local restaurateur Douglas Abdelnour Jr., who owns Nancy’s and Noman’s in Oak Bluffs, purchased the property last week.

“The general vibe will be a coffee shop, cafe, sort of blended with a general store,” Abdelnour said in an interview. “The goal is to definitely offer something for people year-round when they’re going to get groceries or going to get their mail.”

According to Hajjar, they will move away from table service, which Linda Jean’s was known for, and focus on quality and affordability. However, there will be tables where people can eat their food after purchasing.

“The new restaurant concept will keep doing breakfast and lunch, and possibly dinner. It will no longer be table service (more of a fast casual restaurant), filling a need in Oak Bluffs for good-quality, affordable comfort food,” Hajjar said in a statement to The Times.

The Hajjar and Abdelnour purchase is the latest management team trying to bring new life to the location.

Marc Hanover, who established the iconic eatery almost 50 years ago, sealed a deal in February to lease 25 Circuit Ave. for five years to Mike Santoro, president of the Santoro Hospitality Group, with an option to buy the property. Santoro told The Times then that he planned to name the restaurant “Michael’s,” but the location never got off the ground.

According to some Oak Bluffs residents who were meandering around the town on Wednesday afternoon, a fast casual eatery is exactly what they’d like to see in that location.

“I love grab and go,” Rita Hansen said as she walked past the post office. “As long as there’s some seafood and salads in there!”

Thomas Dresser, local writer, agreed. With his small, grey dog in tow, he said he’s looking forward to a restaurant moving into that space. He’s been sad to see it empty for over a year now, and cited the other business closures recently, such as Philip’s Hardware.

“It’s a great opportunity to bring more business into Oak Bluffs,” Dresser said. “If it’s a reasonably-priced business and good service I think it’ll do well.”