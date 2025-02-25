New restaurant replacing Linda Jean’s 

The beloved Linda Jean’s restaurant in Oak Bluffs is coming under new ownership and will lose its name.

Marc Hanover, who established the iconic eatery almost 50 years ago, sealed a deal in early February to lease 25 Circuit Avenue for five years to Mike Santoro, president of the Santoro Hospitality Group, with an option to buy the property.

“He’s an excellent operator, and I have complete confidence he will succeed there,” Hanover told the Times.

Santoro — who owns several Island establishments — will be changing the name of the restaurant to “Michael’s,” saying he wanted a name that was easy to associate with his brand and didn’t want to disappoint any long-time Linda Jean’s patrons from false expectations.

“I don’t think I deserve to carry that name on,” Santoro said. “Marc and his former partners created Linda Jean’s and … I think he should take that name with them.”

And, the “generic sounding name” was chosen because of the thematically different menu items planned.

Santoro, who used to live on Circuit Avenue, will be operating a year-round restaurant with two forms: a breakfast, brunch, and lunch eatery during the daytime and a seafood restaurant at night.

Santoro said he’ll be providing healthier options breakfast items to the table, like avocado toast, whole-grain bread, and “power bowls” with a quinoa base. Classic breakfast items, like egg dishes, will still be available.

Santoro said he’s a “breakfast guy,” but the breakfast portion of the business also rounds out his portfolio of restaurants. Santoro also owns several restaurants on the Island, including the Lookout Tavern in Oak Bluffs and the Net Result in Vineyard Haven. He said economic factors have pushed more people to get together during the daytime because of cheaper menu items compared to the evening.

“Breakfast is getting to be the new dinner,” Santoro said.

As for the nighttime options, Santoro said an eclectic spread of menu items will be available: fish and chips, fried clams, Hawaiian poke bowls, ceviche, and seafood with “Asian-inspried preparation”

Santoro said renovations will be made to the restaurant and he doesn’t expect it to be open until mid-April. Six apartments above the restaurant will also be used to house his employees.

Under Hanover’s ownership, Linda Jean’s would operate year-round but eventually took a seasonal schedule. Hanover had leased Linda Jean’s in 2022 to Winston and Lisa Christie, owners of the popular Oak Bluffs takeout restaurant Winston’s Kitchen, with an option to buy the property.

However, Hanover said the Christies notified him they were no longer interested in renewing their lease this year in early January.

A difference between the two agreements is that the Christies were required to keep on Linda Jean’s staff, some of whom worked at the restaurant for decades. Santoro’s agreement does not have this provision, giving him more freedom in how to staff his new business venture.

While some of the Linda Jean’s employees, like front of the house workers, have undergone interviews, Santoro said he has his own kitchen staff.

Santoro told the Times he plans to continue his brand of “good, quality food and service” at the new restaurant.

Santoro will be going before the Oak Bluffs select board on Tuesday to get a business license approved. Santoro has also applied for a year-round liquor license, which will be reviewed by the board next month.