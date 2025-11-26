Minnesingers grateful for Italy tour donations

To the Editor:

On behalf of the Minnesingers Parents Group, we offer our heartfelt thanks to the Vineyard community for making our recent silent auction and karaoke fundraiser such a success. For more than 30 years, this parent-run nonprofit has supported the MVRHS Minnesingers (itself in existence for almost 60 years!) through European performance tours, scholarships, and program expenses, and this year’s event showed once again how strong that support remains.

We are especially grateful to the Portuguese-American Club for generously donating the venue, allowing us to host the event with minimal costs. A special thank-you to Johnny Showtime and Joanne Cassidy, who donated equipment, time, and energy to provide the night’s wonderful karaoke entertainment. We are equally grateful to the local artisans, businesses, and individuals who contributed auction items, and to the bidders and attendees whose enthusiasm helped us raise more than $15,000 for the choir’s 2026 Italy tour.

Finally, our gratitude goes to the parents and volunteers who planned, organized, and worked hard to keep everything running smoothly. It was a true team effort.

Thank you all for continuing to invest in opportunities that enrich our students’ lives through music.

Susie White, Rebecca Claussen, Caroline Flanders, Joanne Cassidy, Holly Thomas, Annie Trietman, Rocy Turner, Abigail Chandler

Minnesingers Parents Group officers and directors