Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard: December 2025

Healthy Aging Champion Award honors Denise Schepici

Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard is proud to announce that Denise Schepici, CEO of Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, has been selected as the first recipient of the Healthy Aging Champion Award.

The award was created to recognize individuals and organizations that actively advocate for and promote the health, independence, and well-being of older adults on Martha’s Vineyard. Champions of healthy aging lead by example, fight ageism, empower older adults, and work to build an Island community where all residents can age with purpose, dignity, and connection.

During her tenure as CEO of MVH, Denise Schepici has been a steadfast advocate for older adults, consistently championing initiatives that support access to care, community health, and person-centered services. Her leadership has reflected deep compassion and collaboration, helping strengthen the Island’s healthcare system while ensuring that older adults remain seen, supported, and valued.

The Healthy Aging Champion Award celebrates that kind of leadership — leadership that looks beyond medical care to the broader vision of healthy aging: maintaining physical, mental, and social well-being so older adults can continue doing what they value most throughout their lives.

Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard will host a private celebration in December to honor Denise alongside her family, friends, and colleagues. Starting in 2026, nominations for future Healthy Aging Champion Award recipients will open to the public, continuing this new annual tradition of recognizing those who make Martha’s Vineyard a truly age-friendly community.

For more information about Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard and our work to support older adults, visit hamv.org.