Noteworthy: December 2025

MVRHS Senior Luncheon

Monthly Senior Luncheons at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School’s Culinary Arts Dining Room are back for the school year! Enjoy a three-course, gourmet dining experience for $15 (cash/check). 11 am seating, lunch is served at 11:15 am. Reservations are required, call 508-939-9440.

Reservations may not be made for more than four people at a time.

Dec. 5 menu:

Salad with Pears, Blue Cheese and Champagne Vinaigrette

Baked Stuffed Shrimp, Potatoes Gratin, Roasted Broccoli and Mushrooms

Profiterole Swans

Senior Luncheon Calendar

Dec. 5 · Jan. 15 · Feb. 5 · March 12 · April 9 · May 14

Emergency Food Program

For emergency food, please contact your local Council on Aging.

Shopping Shuttle

The Shopping Shuttle brings older adults residing in Oak Bluffs and Tisbury shopping and to run errands, Wed-Fri. Call M.V. Center for Living at 508-939-9440 for more information. The Shopping Shuttle will be closed Dec. 25and 26 for Christmas. The Shuttle will not go downtown O.B. on Dec. 5, but will run to the Food Pantry at 11:30 am.