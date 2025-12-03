Dine: A Veterans Day feast

1 of 2

This Veterans Day, my wife and I had the opportunity to cater for the veterans of the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head Aquinnah. Fire Catering MV is the name of our business here on the Island, and we have been blessed the past two years, getting booked regularly. We love any and all events we get to do on the Vineyard, but this one was special. Not only do I take pride in feeding the community I come from, but in honoring our veterans as well.

After planning out the menu with my wife, Viktoriya, we decided on roasted rosemary chicken, slow-braised grass-fed beef, lemon dill salmon, roasted seasonal veggies, potatoes, and a garden salad. I will give you two recipes this time: Lemon Dill Salmon and Garden Salad, courtesy of Fire Catering MV.

For this event, I started my day at 4:30 am. I always aim to get an early start, because you can never be too prepared when it comes to catering. I left the house early, which can be tough sometimes, because I miss out on morning hugs and kisses from my baby boy. I got to the kitchen, hit the lights, turned the ovens on, sipped my coffee, and played some music. I chopped so much I wound up with a couple of blisters on my fingers. When I’m in this mode, I slice, chop, mix, and stir as if I am playing a harp in the middle of a nor’easter. Commotion, yet composure.

For the salmon, I cut it into portions and laid them out on a greased baking sheet, leaving a little room between each piece. I rubbed a little olive oil on top, nestled lemon slices between, then rubbed generously with salt, pepper, and fresh dill. You can even tuck a few whole sprigs of dill around if you’d like, and some lemon zest won’t hurt, either. Sometimes, less is more; a few simple quality ingredients can go a long way.

For my simple Garden Salad, I went lettuce, cherry tomatoes, yellow bell peppers, seedless cucumbers, and Quick-Pickled Red Onion (see below). To go with the fall flavors, I decided to try making a Maple Vinaigrette for the first time, and I was so happy with how it came out. So yummy that I have to share it with you: olive oil, vinegar, Dijon mustard, salt, and real maple syrup. I threw it in a bowl, mixed it with my immersion blender, and adjusted ingredients based on taste.

The event couldn’t have gone better. I was so pleased with myself and all who helped, but nothing beats the feeling of people enjoying your cooking. At one point, I checked on the platters, and they were still good; then, as I walked back into the kitchen to begin cleaning, a thought crossed my mind: I really missed out on a hug from my boy that morning. I swung the kitchen door open, and to my surprise, my lovely wife was standing there with my son. He walked as fast as a baby can, and gave me a hug. That hug alone powered me through washing all the dishes.

Lemon-Dill Salmon

Serves 4 to 6.

salmon (enough for 4 to 6 people)

1 Tbsp. olive oil

1 lemon, sliced

1 bunch fresh dill, to taste



Preheat oven to 400°F. Rub oil, lemon, dill, and salt and pepper on salmon. Roast for 10 to 12 minutes.

Salad



lettuce (desired kind and amount)

cherry tomatoes (as many as you like)

1 or 2 yellow bell peppers, chopped

1 seedless cucumber (sliced or chopped, with skin or not)

Quick-Pickled Red Onion* (desired amount)

Maple Vinaigrette

1 cup olive oil

⅛ cup apple cider vinegar

⅛ cup white vinegar

⅓ cup maple syrup

salt, to taste

Mix all ingredients well.

* Quick-Pickled Red Onion

Slice onion thin, run under a cold-water rinse for a few seconds, and season with salt. Let stand for 10–15 minutes, then toss with a couple of tablespoons of white vinegar.

Enjoy!