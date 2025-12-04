Tisbury Select Board chair issued criminal summons

The chair of Tisbury’s Select Board may be facing criminal charges after allegedly breaking and entering into a Steamship Authority vessel last week.

The Massachusetts State Police confirmed on Thursday that the suspect, identified as 35-year-old Christina Colarusso, was issued a criminal summons on charges of breaking and entering as well as trespassing after illegally entering one of the ferry line’s vessels overnight on Nov. 25.

“Last week, Tisbury Police requested assistance from State Police regarding an overnight incident at the Steamship Authority where a suspect allegedly and illicitly accessed one of vessels,” said Leah M. O’Connell, State Police media relations trooper.

O’Connell said they are referring all further information requests to the Cape and Island’s District Attorneys office.

Danielle Whitney, director of community programs and public relations for the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s office, said Thursday that they are unable to release any information since it is a pending case.

Sean Driscoll, communications director and records access officer for the Steamship Authority, confirmed the incident happened but said he couldn’t share any further details as it is an ongoing case.

“There was a trespassing incident on board the vessel that evening. We referred the matter to state police for investigation,” he said. “They took the matter from there for review of criminal charges.”

Kathleen Cowley, an Island resident and longtime family friend of Colarusso’s, asked the community to show compassion.

“This is a difficult time for her, and I’m not able to discuss the situation further in order to respect her privacy,” said Cowley. “I hope the Island community can treat her with compassion in this difficult time.”

“I also appreciate that the police dealt with this sensitively,” she added.

There were several incidents logged by the Tisbury Police Department at the Steamship Authority at 47 Water St. on Nov. 25. The daily logs only list the date, time, and nature of an incident. Minutes before 1 am, a property check call came from the Steamship Authority. The logs also list a trespassing, and a breaking and entering nighttime for felony at 7:40 am. Additionally, just before 4 pm, an assault and battery was reported at the ferry line’s Vineyard Haven terminal.

As of Thursday afternoon, no case files of the incident have been docketed in the Massachusetts courts online system.

The Times requested police reports from the Tisbury Police Department. Lt. Bill Brigham said they are working on the request as of Thursday morning.

Colarusso has been a seasonal resident on Martha’s Vineyard since 2000. She moved to the Island full-time in 2012 after earning her bachelor’s degree of science in marine engineering from Massachusetts Maritime Academy and spending five years at sea working on vessels for Military Sealift Command and Transocean Deepwater Inc. as a third assistant engineer. Colarusso was also previously the facilities manager and the water and wastewater operator at Martha’s Vineyard Airport. Colarusso’s LinkedIn says that she’s employed as a facilities manager for Avangrid, an owner of the Vineyard Wind 1 offshore wind project.

Colarusso won her Tisbury Select Board seat in 2023, beating out Abbe Burt and MacAleer Schilcher but due to undisclosed reasons, hasn’t attended a select board meeting since September.