24th annual Winter Concert and Community Sing

Martha’s Vineyard Family Chorus, directed by Roberta Kirn, will be performing on Thursday, Dec. 18, at the M.V. Hebrew Center at 6 pm.

Donations will be gratefully accepted in support of The Song Exchange Project, which helps Kirn to travel, teach, and collect songs that she shares around the world. Learn more at bewellsing.com. Roberta Kirn has come into her own as a community leader and builder, using songs as her tools.

The songs that are part of this year’s concert include songs from Puerto Rico, Brazil, and Estonia, as well as a Buddhist chant and several songs created by songwriters in the U.S. in a variety of musical styles. The audience will be invited to join the chorus on some of the songs, and all assembled will have the opportunity to feel uplifted, inspired, and connected through singing in community.

The concert and monthly Community Sings are supported in part by the M.V. Cultural Council. This event is free. Contact roberta@bewellsing.com for further information.