Poet’s Corner: Knowing Leaves

Knowing Leaves
By Jeffrey Agnoli

 

The oak leaf cycle 

surrounds us like

an aura from springing 

pink buds to singing green

orbs to browning wings

all phases complete 

and visible to all

 

a lesson freely

offered in that 

classroom outside

human walls 

the living sanctum

students enter by

reading Gaia’s texts

and seeing the true self.

 

Jeffrey Agnoli is a poet and educator who lives in Edgartown. His short daily poems can be viewed on Instagram/Meta at #jeffagnoli.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to poetlaureatemv@gmail.com. Please include a two- to three-sentence bio. 

