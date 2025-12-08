Poet’s Corner: Knowing Leaves

Knowing Leaves

By Jeffrey Agnoli

The oak leaf cycle

surrounds us like

an aura from springing

pink buds to singing green

orbs to browning wings

all phases complete

and visible to all

a lesson freely

offered in that

classroom outside

human walls

the living sanctum

students enter by

reading Gaia’s texts

and seeing the true self.

Jeffrey Agnoli is a poet and educator who lives in Edgartown. His short daily poems can be viewed on Instagram/Meta at #jeffagnoli.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to poetlaureatemv@gmail.com. Please include a two- to three-sentence bio.