Poet’s Corner: Knowing Leaves

Knowing Leaves
By Jeffrey Agnoli
The oak leaf cycle
surrounds us like
an aura from springing
pink buds to singing green
orbs to browning wings
all phases complete
and visible to all
a lesson freely
offered in that
classroom outside
human walls
the living sanctum
students enter by
reading Gaia’s texts
and seeing the true self.
Jeffrey Agnoli is a poet and educator who lives in Edgartown. His short daily poems can be viewed on Instagram/Meta at #jeffagnoli.
