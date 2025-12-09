Chair raffle to raise money for hockey costs

One parent of a high school player is raffling off a chair made out of hockey sticks to curb some of the high costs of the sport. The tickets are $10 each or three for $25 and are being sold at every home game, the first of which is this Sunday.

Kyle Gatchell, a parent of a hockey player on the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) team, built the chair himself. His son, Jacob, is a goalie, and Gatchell estimates his son’s gear alone cost about $2,000. The high price tag motivated him to raise money for other parents and the financial burden of the sport.

Gatchell said MVRHS covers “ice time,” practice and game time at the rink, but the costs of food when traveling to away games, new gear, and other expenses are often up to the parents.

“The ice [time] is expensive, so this helps cover and offset a lot of the other costs of every player that goes off,” Gatchell said in an interview with The Times. “When they’re off-Island, they’re getting food because they’re going off at noon-time or one o’clock, and they’re not coming back ‘till late. So [this is] to make sure that all the kids are eating properly and eating healthy.”

According to Gatchell, the Adirondack chair, which is a colorful build that pays homage to the sport itself and features the MVRHS colors of black and purple, cost him nothing to make. The wood and paint were donated and the hockey sticks, which go for about $300 each, were hand-me-downs from players and the rink.

Gatchell said he’s hoping his contribution to the “Booster Club,” which collects the fundraised funds for school sports, will take some of the pressure off of parents who are unable to afford the financial burden of the sport. Instead, he hopes this fundraiser puts the focus on the excitement and passion students, like his son, have for the game itself.

“He’s been playing since he was like five or six. So he’s really passionate about it,” Gatchell said. “There are players that are a little tighter on funding that can’t afford to [play hockey], and maybe they couldn’t do it if [the ‘Booster Fund’] wasn’t available.”

All money raised from the chair raffle will go to the “Booster Fund,” which will then be available to the team for food, travel, and gear upgrades. The raffle will continue throughout the season, and the winner will be announced towards the end.