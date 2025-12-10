Bowling brings purpose for Islanders

1 of 8

The bowling lanes at the Barn Bowl & Bistro were filled with cheer on Tuesday afternoon as the Island’s Ten-Pin Special Olympics bowling team kicked off the first practice of its third season.

A dozen bowlers, including returning veterans and some wide-eyed rookies, gathered in a circle at the Oak Bluffs eatery before practice to introduce themselves and share why they joined the team.

“It’s just a really inclusive environment for people that have disabilities, and it’s overall really fun connecting and getting to know each other,” said Alyssa Sylvia, an Island native and Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School graduate.

The team, open to high schoolers, recent graduates, and adults with disabilities from around the Island, practices every Tuesday from 2:30 to 3:30 pm. The only rules at practice are no lane bumpers, no phones, and have fun.

The program was started three years ago when Coach Kevin McGrath, whose son Connor McGrath bowls on the team, decided to bring Special Olympics bowling to the Island. McGrath had already been coaching unified bowling for Island Autism for years, and saw an opportunity to expand.

“It’s just kind of a natural thing –– there were a lot of people that wanted to do it, so it was pretty easy to start,” said Kevin. “It’s a great sport, almost everyone can participate in it, any skill level, and it’s a great time, and a great way to get out and socialize.”

The season culminates in February at the Massachusetts regional ten-pin bowling tournament in New Bedford, followed by the Special Olympics of Massachusetts ten-pin bowling tournament later in the winter in Worcester. Last season’s regional tournament in New Bedford was canceled due to weather, but the Vineyard team and several Cape Cod bowling squads organized a makeup tournament in Hyannis.

At the state finals in 2023, the Island’s bowling team sent six bowlers to compete in the tournament, including Ally Johnson, Connor McGrath, Dan Meaney, Andres Sanches-Roa, Alyssa Sylvia, and Olivia Coyle. All Island bowlers brought home strong middle-of-the-pack finishes, competing against eight to ten other teams. McGrath said last season Derrick White, a guard for the Boston Celtics, signed a pin and gave it to the team.

“It was pretty amazing,” said Coach McGrath.

Olivia Coyle, a sophomore at the high school who has bowled on the team for two years now and competed at the state tournament, said her favorite part of being on the team is spending time with friends and hitting strikes.

“I like to be with my teammates and my classmates, and win a lot of points in bowling, and win a lot of tournaments,” said Coyle. “The tournament was a lot of fun; my favorite part was scoring a lot of points, and not missing any pins.”

Talon Russillo, a 2019 graduate from West Tisbury who has been bowling for a year and half now, said the sport brings him a sense of purpose. “I think I’m pretty good at bowling, and I think I can help my team out, because when we compete, I think I can set a good example,” said Russillo. “My dad taught me how to play, and I kind of became a natural when he showed me how to keep the ball straight.

“I’m just happy to be here and to be an inspiration to my teammates,” he added.

The team’s cheer never faded, even as practice wound down on Tuesday. McGrath said he was looking forward to the season. “It’s really just about getting them in front of the alley with the ball,” said McGrath. “It’s about social activity, the feeling of competition if they want it, and getting better at the game.”