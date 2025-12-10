Oak Bluffs

“I like to compare the holiday season with the way a child listens to a favorite story. The pleasure is in the familiar way the story begins, the anticipation of familiar turns it takes, the familiar moments of suspense, and the familiar climax and ending.” –Fred Rogers

“A Country Christmas” at the Strand Theater on Dec. 13 will feature performers from the M.V. Songwriters Festival, including Nashville recording artists Martin & Kelly and C.J. Solar. This should be a really fun and festive show; the music starts at 7 pm. Tickets at acountryxmas.eventbrite.com.

Ken Burns has done another great documentary, this one about the American Revolution, bringing the time period and the people to life, as he does so well! The library is joining in with “Make and Taste the American Revolution” on Tuesday, Dec. 16. From 3:30 to 4:30, make liberty tea and butter, and taste old-fashioned gingerbread.

Hanukkah, the Jewish Festival of Lights, begins at sundown on Dec. 14, and continues through Dec. 22. The eight days will be celebrated with candle lighting, special blessings, gifts, games, and food. Since the Hanukkah miracle involved the oil that lasted for eight days, there are special and delicious fried foods, like latkes and sufganiyot. Ocean Park will host a menorah lighting, to complete the beautiful lights there for the holiday season.

Christmas in Edgartown kicks off this weekend, starting Thursday, Dec. 11, with Donaroma’s “Evening of Enchantment” from 5 to 7 pm, which is an Island favorite. The weekend is filled with fun and festivities, including the parade that brings Santa to town, and all your favorite craft fairs. See “Island Holidays” free publication for the schedule of events.

Come celebrate the season with Pat Law & her band ESP on Saturday, Dec. 13, from 6 to 9ish at the P.A. Club. Pat, Merrily Fenner, Christine McLean, and Chris Seidel will be performing holiday favorites along with their fun dance tunes. It’s Pat’s birthday eve, so stop in and join the party!

Along with all the activities on the December calendar at the Center for Aging, there will be

a holiday cookie swap/luncheon on Dec.19 at noon. Bring in and exchange sweet treats, and enjoy lunch with neighbors. Call to reserve: 508-693-4509, or RSVP to rcogliano@oakbluffsma.gov.

The PA Club and Mo’s Lunch will host their annual Holiday Bazaar on Wednesday and Thursday (Dec. 17 and 18). From 3 to 8 pm, stop in to shop local artists, eat great food, hang out with friends, and be merry, with live music by Rose Guerin and friends.

December is filled with Island birthdays! Jenna Gosson and Chuck Lehman celebrate on the 12th. Laura Hilliard has her day on the 13th — and Laura shares the day with Peter Tennant and Ray Santinello. Pat Law shares the 14th with Debra Alley, Olivia Rogers, Brae Eddleston, and Chyenne Ward. Happy Birthday to Mike Marchand and Tim Sylvia on the 15th. Birthday balloons and hugs go to Eve Heyman on the 17th!

Send me your news!