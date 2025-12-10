The arrival of the Christmas season is a combination of anticipation, excitement, overwhelming busyness, and dread. Everything happens all at once. Everyone is rushing around. I want it to feel happy, and mostly it does, but December always feels like the shortest month of the year. Daily life goes on as it is supposed to, but all the extra decorating, shopping, wrapping, visiting, and partying has to be fitted in, too. December is a whirlwind.

I don’t know how he does it, but Santa found time to visit West Tisbury last weekend. Firemen picked him up and delivered him to Station 2, where a crowd of children awaited him. There was a sleigh in the center of the room for him, with extra pillows for an extra-comfortable seat. A tree, decorated and lit, stood behind the sleigh, a stage set for photographs and memories.

First in line was Jaxson Hammond, 11 months old, wearing a Santa hat of his own. He is the son of Marissa Kaeka and Josh Hammond, born on New Year’s Eve 2024. Coincidentally, the child next in line was the first Vineyard baby of 2025, born on New Year’s Day. Her name is Maisie Rose, daughter of Arianna and Dennis Rose.

Next came John Lowe with his children, Julia and Jonathan. Bruno and Carla Robael stood with Heigor, Stella, and Alicia. Danny Boidoletto, a fireman on Truck 734, waited with his son, Alex, who asked Santa to bring him a Nintendo game. Alexander Valach wanted a Transformer. He and his sister, Kristina, waited beside their parents, Olga and Petr.

Juniper Woods told me that she wished for a potter’s wheel and clay. Her parents, Jen and Carl, were suitably proud of their creative daughter. Elisa Santilo, waiting with her parents, Elaine and Marcelo, came dressed in Christmas red and green. She asked Santa for a Paw Patrol set.

Michael Gately took pictures of his son, Michael, and daughter, Summer, who smiled in her mother’s arms. Young Michael asked Santa for a rubber ball. Their mother is Olivia, a beloved presence at our West Tisbury library.

Deborah Mayhew sat with her daughter, Katie, and son-in-law, Seán McMahon, holding baby Angus as older children Isla and Fiona climbed the steps into Santa’s sleigh to ask for a camera and a toy reindeer.

Max and Ellie Barnes held their 4-month-old daughter, Sylvia, for her first picture with Santa. Leonardo and Oliver Montanile, and their cousin Milena Rajkovic, came with EMT Matt Montanile and his wife Nina. Leonardo had Halo action figures on his list. Oliver asked for a Big Nerf gun, and Milena wanted a bicycle.

Ken Edwards and his grandson, Caleb, raced together into the station. Caleb is the son of Clay and Nathalia Edwards, and the apple of his grandfather’s eye. Bernice Kirby arrived with several grandchildren. As I was leaving, there was still a line. It was a splendid afternoon.

This Saturday, Dec. 13, is the Christmas Faire at the West Tisbury Congregational Church. Wreaths and greens always go quickly, so line up by 9:30 to get your first choice. There will be the bake table, vintage jewelry, African crafts, a silent auction, and hot soup for lunch. Sunday afternoon at 4:30, there will be an intergenerational outdoor service, “Between the Oaks,” designed to connect with the natural world. Pizza will be served inside afterward.

Come to the library on Saturday for ballroom dancing at 11:30, the Peace Ensemble Jazz Concert at 3, and a talk about tick-borne diseases at 5:30. Sunday is the day to celebrate Jane Austen’s 250th birthday at a tea party from noon to 1:30, followed by a jazz concert by Eric Johnson’s Quartet with guest bassist John Sullivan. Emergency Department’s Jennelle Gadowski and Fire Chief Greg Pachico will talk about fire prevention and safety on Wednesday afternoon at 4:30. At 3 on Friday, there’s an interactive holiday movie for families.

Don’t forget that it’s shotgun season. Dress yourselves, children, and pets in visible orange coats. Stay safe.