Cost estimates for new high school at over $330 million

The reimbursement rate from MSBA is estimated to be close to $78 million.

As an awaited submission deadline for the high school building project approaches, the estimates for the total cost of the project, and what Islanders will likely pay, are becoming clearer.

The new estimate for the total build of the high school is $333.5 million. The numbers were presented at a school building committee meeting last Friday, with the disclaimer that the amount may change. The estimated reimbursement rate could land at about $78 million, bringing the amount Island towns and residents would pay to around $255.5 million.

Cost analysis for the building project was conducted by CHA Consulting, a firm that manages large projects like the high school and works with the Massachusetts School Building Authority (MSBA). CHA representatives assured the school committee that they conduct cost estimations often, and are confident that what they came up with is an accurate representation of the total.

Michael Owen, project manager for CHA Consulting, said the estimates were done “in order to be real — and get a number to show [the committee] what we think the potential [MSBA] grant will be.”

MSBA caps its reimbursement based on square-footage so that there’s balance in funding school projects throughout Massachusetts. The Island will likely see a capped reimbursement rate and a higher price tag for the building project because of higher construction costs on the Vineyard But some school officials are still hopeful that the MSBA reimbursement will be higher than the estimates from Friday.

“I think these are solid numbers,” said Sidni Bragg, the financial analyst for CHA Consulting, in Friday’s meeting. “Once we submit this to the MSBA…they will crunch these again.”

And so, the school committee won’t know the absolute numbers until MSBA has done its own calculations based on the submission it will receive from the committee on Dec. 18. The committee is scheduled to vote on the information it will send to MSBA at a meeting on Tuesday.

“What [MSBA] comes back with should be in range of what we calculated,” Bragg said.

The breakdown of costs include a construction budget of $256 million, not including some services for the construction manager at risk, insurance, construction and owner contingency, legal fees, and the services from Tappé Architects, who designed the new school. The school renovation and addition is expected to cost $605 per square foot and the project will likely span just a hundred square feet shy of 200,000.

A town-by-town breakdown of costs was not presented at Friday’s meeting, and some school committee members said that their constituents are most interested to see the specifics of what they may pay.

“We also are representatives for people who haven’t seen all of this,” Nancy Gilfoy, Tisbury representative on the school building committee, said. “I want to be able to present to them a little more streamlined version.”

CHA Consulting said they’ll work on those costs prior to Tuesday’s meeting.

The high school was built in 1959, and has only had a few renovations since. The gym and performing arts center are a part of a 1994 renovation and will be kept intact in the planned building project. The rest of the school, however, will undergo some serious work to address mold, asbestos, below-standard classroom sizes, mechanical issues, and accessibility.

Tappé Architects representatives have said in previous meetings that their plan is for an all-electric building that complies with MSBA standards for sustainability and paves a path forward for the next generation of students.

Much of the ongoing operational costs of an all-electric school are dependent upon whether the committee moves forward with solar panels. The cost of installing them — which would likely be about $8.5 million — was not included in the estimates on Friday.